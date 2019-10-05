

The Temple field hockey team huddles during their scrimmage against Maine at Kent State.

Kent State University officials found no Title IX violations or evidence of “gender-related bias” in a September incident in which the athletic department halted a women’s field hockey game in progress to make room for a pregame football fireworks display, according to university president Todd Diacon.

The college’s Office of Compliance, Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action published a report Friday that stated, “Poor management of schedules aside, EOAA finds no evidence of discrimination.” The university will not self-impose any sanctions on its athletic department.

Maine and Temple played to a scoreless draw through 60 minutes of regulation and a 10-minute overtime period at a tournament hosted by Kent State on Sept. 7. The teams were preparing to take the field for a second overtime and a shootout, if necessary, when Kent State officials stopped the game to create a safety buffer zone for a fireworks display at the Golden Flashes’ nearby football game.

Coaches from both teams asked to modify overtime timing procedures, but were informed the game was subject to a “hard stop” because the pyrotechnics were part of Kent State’s family weekend football celebration. Kent State officials offered to restart the game at 5:30 p.m., but coaches said that option was not feasible.

Critics of the decision and athletes from both Maine and Temple accused Kent State of gender discrimination for stopping a women’s competition in progress to make way for a pregame ritual for the football team. Since the game was never completed, the NCAA classified the match as a scrimmage. It does not effect either team’s record, and the game will not be completed at a later date.

“The fact it happened to a women’s sports team essentially put us back a little bit. I think it’s very unfortunate the decision-making process wasn’t thought out more,” Temple Coach Susan Ciufo told The Washington Post. “I know we’re not a big-revenue sport, but to make young women feel what they did for 70 minutes doesn’t really matter, what are we telling young female athletes about what it means to be an athlete?”

“It’s 2019,” she added. “It’s kind of absurd this happened.”

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association at the time decried the unpreparedness of Kent State officials, calling the incident “unacceptable” and “extremely damaging.”

“It’s brought up a lot of emotions, and first and foremost that’s offensive and upsetting to think that because of your gender your sport is looked at as less,” Maine senior forward Riley Field said. “We work as hard as any men’s team. They work extremely hard. We work extremely hard at a Division I level.”

But Kent State officials in the school’s report said both Maine and Temple had been informed months before the game that the contest, which began at 9 a.m., would need to conclude by 10:30 a.m., to make way for the fireworks. Officials also said that when a similar scheduling conflict occurred in 2016, Kent State canceled the fireworks display to allow to field hockey game to continue.

“The current case involved new and different personnel and has provided an important opportunity to assess and improve our procedures and communication,” Diacon, the university president, said in a statement.

Kent State offered to “reimburse reasonable and customary costs for their teams to play a makeup match this year, if possible,” according to Diacon’s statement, and will conduct a “climate study” of the athletic department.

Maine Athletic Director Ken Ralph told the Cleveland Plain Dealer he was upset Kent State officials did not interview any of the student athletes from Maine or Temple who played in the suspended game, saying the athletes were “completely ignored in the report” and that Kent State officials were “writing this off to poor game management.”

““If they heard the stories of the women who were impacted,” he said, “they might have a very different view of the damage done.”

Staff writer Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

