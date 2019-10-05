

Josh Jackson was injured late in the second quarter against Rutgers. (Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

This story will update.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson left Saturday’s game at Rutgers just before halftime with what a team spokesman said was an ankle injury.

Two Rutgers defenders collided into Jackson as he released the ball on a pass play with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter and Maryland leading 27-7. Trainers tended to Jackson for a few minutes before he was helped off the field. At halftime, Jackson left the field on crutches, applying no weight to his right leg.

Coach Michael Locksley opted to work to extend his team’s lead rather than taking a knee. Jackson first threw a short pass to Javon Leake before he injured himself on second down. Maryland’s offensive line has struggled so far through this game, playing with only two of its first-choice starters thanks to injuries.

Jackson was not with his teammates when they came back to the field for warm-ups before the second half. He returned to the sideline during the third quarter, out of uniform and wearing a protective boot.

The Terps have suffered an abundance of injuries at the quarterback position. Last year, starter Kasim Hill tore his ACL in the 10th game. In 2017, Maryland’s starter to open the season, Tyrrell Pigrome, tore his ACL in the first game. Hill, who took the job after Pigrome’s injury, tore his ACL in the third game of the season.

Jackson, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, earned the starting job over Pigrome before this season and led Maryland through the first four games. He played well in the first two, combining for more than 500 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception, in wins over Howard and Syracuse. Jackson struggled in the next two games, losses against Temple and Penn State, but played well early in the Rutgers matchup.

Against the Scarlet Knights, Jackson completed 9 of 16 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. The scores came on a 80-yard pass to wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. and a 50-yard pass to running back Tayon Fleet-Davis.

With the Hokies, Jackson started as a redshirt freshman but missed most of his sophomore season last year after he fractured his left fibula in September.

