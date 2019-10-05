

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Washington Mystics could be missing more than just Elena Delle Donne in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Both Delle Donne, who has a disk herniation in her back that is pinching a nerve, and starting guard Ariel Atkins, who is experiencing back spasms, are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Connecticut.

Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault said the team is preparing as if neither starter will be available to play in Game 3.

“I’m counting on them not playing,” Thibault said. “ … I can’t say anything more than what [Delle Donne] already has. She has a herniated disk that’s pinching on her nerve. She’s made some progress but she’s not at the point as of today to play basketball. She could get up tomorrow and test it out and see where she is and we’ll leave it as day-to-day, but the reality is, I don’t know any more than that. She has not done anything athletic all week other than lay on the table and get treatment and do whatever else you can do with physical therapy.”

Delle Donne, who along with Atkins did not practice with the Mystics on Saturday and did not speak to members of the media, exited Tuesday’s Game 2 loss early in the first quarter because of back spasms and had an MRI exam Wednesday that revealed a small herniation of a disk. She had been dealing with ongoing but manageable tightness in her back late in the season.

While Washington had been preparing for the league MVP’s potential absence all week, Atkins’s back injury was a surprise that occurred Thursday night.

“Basically, just one of those ones, stood over, stood up — couldn't stand up,” Thibault said.

Starting guard Kristi Toliver said the Mystics’ focus on defense going into Game 3 remains the same now that they know both Delle Donne and Atkins could sit out. Toliver said the team is zeroing in on what they can control.

“Starts with our effort, starts with playing harder, starts with committing to the defensive end, and that’s something that we have complete control over, all of us,” Toliver said. “We just have to be a little bit better, and that’s regardless of any injury or anything that’s going on.”

Without Delle Donne to help guard Jonquel Jones, the Sun’s 6-foot-6 leading scorer who scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in Game 2, Thibault said Myisha Hines-Allen could come off the bench to help LaToya Sanders, Emma Meesseman and reserve big Tianna Hawkins defend in the post.

Hines-Allen averaged 10.5 minutes in 24 games in the regular season but has appeared in just one playoff game, playing three minutes in the Mystics’ loss to Las Vegas in Game 3 of the semifinal round. Thibault occasionally uses her when the Mystics need help defending a bigger body under the basket. At 6-1, Hines-Allen is an undersized big, but one of Washington’s strongest players, physically.

Should Atkins not play, the Mystics would need to replace a player who was both a reliable shooter in the regular season, if not as much in the playoffs, and a quick, high-energy perimeter defender. Atkins averaged 10.3 points in 24.4 minutes during the regular season, starting in 33 games. In the playoffs, Atkins has started all six playoff games, averaging 7.3 points.

Backup guards Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Aerial Powers could received increased minutes in Atkins’s absence. Powers started seven games when Toliver was out with a knee injury late in the year and ended the regular season as the team’s fourth-leading scorer, averaging 11.4 points per game.

As for Delle Donne, Thibault said she has remained upbeat as preparations for Game 3 continue without her. It's an attitude he's encouraged the entire Mystics squad to adopt.

“Nobody else is going to feel sorry for us, so go play,” Thibault said. “That’s the way it is, life deals you certain things, you go deal with it, play the hardest you can, and if you walk out of the arena tomorrow and you’ve played the best you can play, as hard as you can play, then you live with whatever happens. I’m okay with that.”

