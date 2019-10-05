This series promised to be heavily influenced by each team’s stacked rotation. Stephen Strasburg will be on the mound for the Nationals on Friday night, while Clayton Kershaw is starting for the Dodgers. Then the depth of each staff will be tested.

Scherzer will be four days removed from an uneven start in the National League wild-card game. The ace gave up three runs on two homers against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night. That won’t bode well against a Dodgers team that likes to play long ball and can stuff its lineup with left-handed batters. But Manager Dave Martinez is confident Scherzer will deliver in his most critical start of the year. At that point — depending how Friday goes — the Nationals season could very well depend on it.

“Oh, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Martinez said Friday, when asked if he thought Scherzer could still dominate. The 35-year-old lost six weeks this summer to shoulder and back injuries.

Martinez’s assessment came in a pregame interview session that included a few other notes:

Anthony Rendon has been sick, which could explain a noticeable slump at the plate.

The manager is willing to use both Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson for an inning or more in Game 2. He even floated Aníbal Sánchez — a possible Game 4 starter — as an option out of a bullpen that got knocked around Thursday night.

And he made it official that Scherzer will have the ball once the series returns to Washington. It would be Scherzer’s only start in the best-of-five series. Next, we’ll see if he can make it count.

LINEUPS

Nationals

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Howie Kendrick 2B

Ryan Zimmerman 1B

Kurt Suzuki C

Victor Robles CF

Stephen Strasburg P

Dodgers

Joc Pederson RF

Justin Turner 3B

A.J. Pollock LF

Cody Bellinger CF

Max Muncy 1B

Will Smith C

Corey Seager SS

Gavin Lux 2B

Clayton Kershaw P

