

St. Thomas Coach Glen Caruso leads his team onto the field for a game against St. John's in 2014. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has decided to oust the NCAA Division III league's largest school, St. Thomas, for competitive purposes. (Jim Gehrz/Star Tribune/AP)

The Minnesota college kicked out of its NCAA Division III conference for winning too much may soon have the last laugh. University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., was invited Friday to join the Division I Summit League.

It’s a move that could help the campus of 6,200 mostly regional undergraduates become a national brand, according to university leaders, though St. Thomas first needs NCAA approval.

Per NCAA bylaws, Division III schools may only reclassify to Division II and cannot make the jump directly to Division I. That was not an option for St. Thomas, because Division II does not offer championships for men’s and women’s ice hockey, two of the Tommies’ most popular programs. The university has requested an NCAA waiver to facilitate the move directly to the Summit League from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which it was a founding member.

“There’s not been an hour that’s gone by that this hasn’t been on my mind at some point,” St. Thomas Athletic Director Phil Esten said in a phone interview. “We’ve spent an incredible amount of time assessing the options available to us. It ultimately came down to membership in the Summit League, which gives us a great chance to accomplish things we’d like to pursue as a university.”

The nine-member Summit League, though, does not sponsor football or men’s and women’s hockey competition. Esten said St. Thomas could look to gain entry to the Missouri Valley Conference for its football team or the football-specific Pioneer League.

“It’s certainly nice to be in a place where we received an invitation to perhaps be a member of the Summit League moving forward, but this is one step — and I can’t emphasize it enough — in this process,” Esten said.

University presidents from the MIAC voted in May to “involuntarily remove” St. Thomas over issues of “athletic parity” after the 2021 spring season, while noting the school has not violated any conference or NCAA rules and leaves in good standing.

Conference university presidents conducted the campaign to banish St. Thomas in secret, according to the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, after the Tommies defeated St. Olaf College in football, 97-0, in 2017. Since Coach Glenn Caruso took over the St. Thomas football program in 2008, the team has won six conference titles and played in two national championship games.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams, volleyball team and softball team have also stood atop the conference. Each has won more league championships than any other MIAC member.

By the time Esten replaced Steve Fritz, who had been at the school for 52 years, as athletic director in January, conference presidents already were well on their way to gathering the nine votes necessary to cast out St. Thomas. Esten and St. Thomas President Julie H. Sullivan met with officials from other institutions in an attempt to preserve St. Thomas’s place in the MIAC, but those discussions never swayed any votes.

“As difficult as it was in the first couple of days, we very quickly pivoted to focus on the future and that was a pretty refreshing position to take,” Esten said. “We thought this was a transition point for St. Thomas to think about where the university wants to be in a decade or two from now and what we want St. Thomas to look like.”

University leaders looked at “aspirational” peer institutions for other urban Catholic universities, such as Marquette, St. Louis, Creighton and Loyola-Chicago, for examples of what St. Thomas could look like with a much more robust athletic department, and especially football program. The Tommies spend about $1.1 million a year on football right now, according to ESPN, about one-fifth of what other members of the Missouri Valley Conference spend on the sport.

“In order to both compete and participate and be competitive will require and incremental investment in athletics,” Esten said. “That might look like additional scholarships and additional coaches and expenses. But with any investment you expect incremental return on that investment. The university expects a broader appeal, an extended reach beyond a regional boundary, some more revenue.”

