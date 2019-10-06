ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic*: entered in the 80th (assist) in 4-1 victory at Southampton

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Manchester United

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s, no match scheduled

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s, no match scheduled

Women’s Super League

West Ham forward Martha Thomas: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream*: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Charlton

Reading defender Matt Miazga*, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Bristol City

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 4-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 84th in 2-0 victory over Luton Town

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: U-23s, no match scheduled

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23s, no match scheduled

League One

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Gillingham

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 53 in 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 4-0 victory over Coventry City

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 (assist) in 1-0 victory at Hearts

Rangers defender Matt Polster: entered in the 64th in 5-0 victory over Hamilton

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 69 in 1-0 defeat at Alloa

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: entered in the 47th in 2-0 defeat at Dundee

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent* (age 19): played 72 in 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie*: entered in the 46th in 1-1 draw with Koln

Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen*, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 71st

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-1 victory over Augsburg

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Union Berlin

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 64th in 2-1 defeat to Mainz

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards** (age 19): played 90 in 2-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 0-0 draw at Schalding-Heining

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott** (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 2-2 draw at Wattenscheid

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 79 in 2-0 defeat at Hamburg

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 30th) in 2-1 victory at Holstein Kiel

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: vs. Arminia Bielefeld on Monday

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto** (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Dynamo Dresden

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Zwickau

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 68th in 5-1 defeat to Ingolstadt

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw with Nimes

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Reims

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: no match scheduled

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: no match scheduled

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: no match scheduled

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: no match scheduled

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: no match scheduled

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: no match scheduled

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Extremadura

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 73 in 1-1 draw at Salernitana

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-0 victory at Den Haag

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 87 in 4-1 defeat at PSV Eindhoven

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Heracles

Eredivisie Women

PSV defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 68 in 1-1 draw with AZ II

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez** (age 19): entered in the 78th in 6-0 victory over Eindhoven

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 66th

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster** (age 19): played 90+ (assist) in 3-1 victory over Volendam

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma** (age 19): played 90

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Gent

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Charleroi

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 83 in 4-0 victory over Sint-Truiden

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin** (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: in the 18 but did not play

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 Taca de Liga draw with Rio Ave

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Basel

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played the first 45 in 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to AaB

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: not in the 18

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis** (age 20): not in the 18

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Lyngby

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at OB

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in 2-1 victory at Silkeborg

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 79th in 1-0 victory over Goteborg

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Djurgarden

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Hacken

Damallsvenskan

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Brann

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd*: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: at Lamia on Monday

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 89 in 2-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 80 in 2-1 defeat at Pohang

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Argentinos Juniors

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Velez Sarsfield

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso** (age 18): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Cruzeiro

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-2 victory at Morelia

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Veracruz

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Atlas

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Santos Laguna

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: vs. Monterrey late Sunday

