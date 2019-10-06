ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic*: entered in the 80th (assist) in 4-1 victory at Southampton
#pulassist pic.twitter.com/o9M6hzBWjc— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 6, 2019
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin*: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Manchester United
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s, no match scheduled
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s, no match scheduled
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23s, no match scheduled
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s, no match scheduled
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 16): U-18s, no match scheduled
Women’s Super League
West Ham forward Martha Thomas: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
West Ham defender Erin Simon: no match scheduled
Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: no match scheduled
Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: no match scheduled
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream*: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Charlton
Reading defender Matt Miazga*, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Bristol City
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town
Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Swansea City
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 4-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in the 84th in 2-0 victory over Luton Town
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: U-23s, no match scheduled
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): U-23s, no match scheduled
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23s, no match scheduled
League One
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat at Gillingham
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: played 53 in 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 4-0 victory over Coventry City
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 (assist) in 1-0 victory at Hearts
Rangers defender Matt Polster: entered in the 64th in 5-0 victory over Hamilton
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 17): Celtic reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 69 in 1-0 defeat at Alloa
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: entered in the 47th in 2-0 defeat at Dundee
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent* (age 19): played 72 in 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie*: entered in the 46th in 1-1 draw with Koln
Fortuna Duesseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen*, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Hertha Berlin
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 71st
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-1 victory over Augsburg
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-0 victory over Union Berlin
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: entered in the 64th in 2-1 defeat to Mainz
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards** (age 19): played 90 in 2-0 victory over Eintracht Braunschweig
Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 0-0 draw at Schalding-Heining
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott** (age 20): did not play in Koln II’s 2-2 draw at Wattenscheid
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Sint-Gilloise
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19s
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): U-19s
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19s
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): U-19s
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 79 in 2-0 defeat at Hamburg
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: in the 18 but did not play
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 90 (scored in 30th) in 2-1 victory at Holstein Kiel
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: vs. Arminia Bielefeld on Monday
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto** (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory at Dynamo Dresden
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s
Karlsuher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s
3 Liga
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Zwickau
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in the 68th in 5-1 defeat to Ingolstadt
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-2 draw with Nimes
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat to Reims
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: no match scheduled
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: no match scheduled
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: no match scheduled
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: no match scheduled
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: no match scheduled
Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: no match scheduled
Metz defender Kristen Ricks: no match scheduled
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: no match scheduled
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: no match scheduled
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: no match scheduled
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: no match scheduled
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: no match scheduled
Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: no match scheduled
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Extremadura
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 73 in 1-1 draw at Salernitana
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 18): played 90 in 2-0 victory at Den Haag
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 87 in 4-1 defeat at PSV Eindhoven
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Heracles
Eredivisie Women
PSV defender Chelsea Burns: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
Eerste Divisie
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 68 in 1-1 draw with AZ II
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez** (age 19): entered in the 78th in 6-0 victory over Eindhoven
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): entered in the 66th
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster** (age 19): played 90+ (assist) in 3-1 victory over Volendam
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma** (age 19): played 90
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Gent
Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory at Charleroi
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played 83 in 4-0 victory over Sint-Truiden
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin** (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: in the 18 but did not play
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in the 18 for 1-1 Taca de Liga draw with Rio Ave
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw with Basel
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played the first 45 in 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat to AaB
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): in the 18 but did not play
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: not in the 18
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis** (age 20): not in the 18
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Lyngby
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at OB
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): entered in 2-1 victory at Silkeborg
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: entered in the 79th in 1-0 victory over Goteborg
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at Djurgarden
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in the 18 but did not play in 1-1 draw at Hacken
Damallsvenskan
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: no match scheduled (FIFA international window)
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: no match scheduled
Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: no match scheduled
Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: no match scheduled
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: no match scheduled
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: no match scheduled
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: no match scheduled
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: no match scheduled
Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: no match scheduled
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: no match scheduled
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: no match scheduled
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: no match scheduled
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: in the 18 but did not play in 0-0 draw at Brann
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd*: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Alanyaspor
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: at Lamia on Monday
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 89 in 2-1 victory over Omonia Nicosia
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Maccabi Tel Aviv
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: not in the 18
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 80 in 2-1 defeat at Pohang
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat at Argentinos Juniors
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: not in the 18 for 2-0 defeat at Velez Sarsfield
BRAZIL
Serie A
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso** (age 18): not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Cruzeiro
ECUADOR
Serie A
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: no match scheduled
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-2 victory at Morelia
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Veracruz
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: not in the 18
Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: not in the 18 for 2-2 draw with Atlas
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 victory over Santos Laguna
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: vs. Monterrey late Sunday
Read more on soccer:
D.C. United severs ties with streaming partner FloSports
D.C. United signs 15-year-old to a contract
USMNT roster suffers setback as rising Ajax defender turns down call-up