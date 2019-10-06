

Patrick Mahomes (15) has the Chiefs off to a 4-0 start. (Paul Sancya)

There was a time, before the season, when it appeared that this would be a marquee matchup in prime time, with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck squaring off.

But then Luck stunned the Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the football-watching world by deciding just before the season to retire because the ceaseless string of injuries that he’d endured had robbed him, he said, of his enthusiasm for the sport. Now it’s Mahomes vs. Jacoby Brissett, and that doesn’t move the needle nearly as much.

Make no mistake: Any time you get a chance to watch Mahomes throw a football, it’s worth it. He’s coming off a league MVP season as a second-year pro, and he’s playing even better than he did last season. Through a quarter of this season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,510 yards and has 10 touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 120.4. It was 113.8 last year in his 5,097-yard, 50-touchdown, 12-interception MVP season.

Colts at Chiefs

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

TV: NBC

Streaming: fuboTV

Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten even while playing without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Left tackle Eric Fisher is out with a groin injury and wideout Sammy Watkins is listed as questionable for this game with shoulder and hamstring injuries. Does it really matter? Mahomes seems to find a way to make things work, no matter what. Running back Damien Williams could return after missing two games due to a knee injury.

The Colts are shorthanded on defense with all-pro linebacker Darius Leonard out for a third straight game because of a concussion. The Indianapolis defense also is to be without injured safeties Clayton Geathers and Malik Hooker.

Brissett has played well, but the Colts are coming off an unsightly loss at home to the Oakland Raiders, the game in which tight end Jack Doyle absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit by Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict that led the NFL to suspend Burfict for the remainder of the season. Two key Colts players on offense are listed as questionable, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton with a quadriceps injury and running back Marlon Mack with an ankle injury. It appears possible that both could play.

