The league MVP started warming up around two hours before tip-off. It was announced 35 minutes before the start of the game that she and Atkins, who began experiencing back spasms on Thursday night and was also listed as questionable to play as of Saturday, would be available.

Though Delle Donne was listed as active, the Mystics weren’t sure how much she’ll be able to play, or what an injured Delle Donne would look like.

“When you’re dealing with a back, you’re dealing with something that’s kind of an unknown. Every day you feel a little bit better, and then until you feel like you can do a basketball move without reinjuring it or making it worse, she’s not going to play basketball,” Thibault said Saturday.

For the Sun’s part, Coach-General Manager Curt Miller had his team prepare as though both Delle Donne and Atkins would be active.

“I just don’t think there’s any doubt that [Delle Donne] is going to play,” Miller said Saturday. “Now, what does that look like?”

