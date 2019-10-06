

Emily Lipari approaches the finish line of the Navy Mile female elite race. (Ryan McFadden for The Washington Post)

Emily Lipari had one thing on her mind as she sped down Pennsylvania Avenue during Sunday’s Navy Mile female elite race. With a wedding approaching, Lipari went into the race determined to win the prize money to buy a dress for her big day.

Lipari, a professional runner for Adidas, drew close to the finish line, with her opponent, Shannon Osika, only inches behind. Then Lipari picked up her speed and crossed the finish line to claim the first-place prize. Lipari was exhausted yet thrilled from accomplishing her pre-race goal.

“Being here is exciting,” she said after running in her first Navy Mile. “The person I’m marrying is actually in the Navy so, it was really special to do well.”

Lipari, 26, finished in 4 minutes 33 seconds, the same time recorded by second-place finisher Osika. Heather Kampf, who won the female elite race last year, finished in fourth at 4:43.

“It was really good to have all that competition today,” Lipari said. “I race against Shannon and Heather all the time and they’re really raising the bar” in the United States.

Lipari, who was an all-American runner at Villanova, didn’t realize the uphill climb she had to make as she moved around the Capital building.

“It was challenging because it was deceivingly uphill on the way back and it was really windy on the way out,” Lipari said. “I wanted to hit the time bonus, but when I realized we were 2:19 through the eight, I was like ‘whoa, we had to go uphill pretty hard right now.’”



Daniel Herrera, 26, the men’s elite race winner. (Ryan McFadden for The Washington Post)

Daniel Herrera, 26, the men’s elite race winner, said running on the roads of Washington made him feel like a kid racing with his friends.

“I love road racing,” Herrera said. “I feel like it’s really pure and it’s more like kids playing. The track is more structured.”

Herrera, a former runner at UCLA, finished his first Navy Mile with a time of 4:05. He had his hands on knees, gasping for air after he barely beat out second-place finisher Willy Fink and Josef Tessema, who won last year’s elite race.

“I’ve been working on my speed, so I was hoping [I’d] get to use it at the end,” Herrera said. “I think bringing that out made it a really exciting race and that’s what I was hoping for.”

David Westenberg, 61, almost beat his own American record for the 60-69 age group. Westenberg placed first with a time of 5:20, a few seconds short of the 5:13 he recorded at the national 1 Mile Road Championships in August.

“I knew my record and I hoped to beat it today,” Westenberg said. “My goal was to run under 5:10, but I was a little short of my goal.”

Westenberg ran the 800-meter and the mile when he was in college at MIT. He stopped running for 35 years to take care of his family, but picked it back up three years ago.

Westenberg’s daughter encouraged him to traveled from Wellesley, Mass. to compete in his first Navy Mile.

“My daughter lives in Washington and she said ‘Dad, you should come run the Navy Mile with me,’” Westenberg said. “Plus, my father-in-law was a naval officer and I thought it would be nice to run in his honor.”