Sunday was supposed to be Scherzer’s start day on regular rest. He last started Tuesday, and his surprise appearance in the eighth inning of Game 2 came three days afterward, meaning he was scheduled to throw a side session that day anyway. Scherzer struck out all three batters he faced, and he did it on 14 pitches, but the appearance was higher leverage than any side session and apparently compromised his availability to start Game 3.

This decision creates some mystery as to how the Nationals will now use their remaining starters — Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg and Scherzer — for the rest of the series. The Nationals will likely start two of them (if it goes to Game 5) and use one in the bullpen because, as Scherzer’s relief appearance in Game 2 showed, they do not trust any of their bullpen arms in high-leverage situations beyond Sean Doolittle or Daniel Hudson. Scherzer seems the logical starter for Monday’s Game 4 and Stephen Strasburg for a potential Game 5 on regular rest. This means the Nationals could use left-hander Patrick Corbin out of the bullpen to either match up with lefties, as Doolittle did in the seventh inning of Game 2, or in the Scherzer-esque setup role. It seems somewhat more likely the Nationals might match up Corbin with lefties because of Doolittle’s comfort in higher-leverage roles toward the back-end of games.

AD

AD

But the Nationals, right now, are focused on Sánchez. This nod would have seemed impossible in the middle of May, as the veteran right-hander struggled to start this season with an ERA ballooning to 5.10. He hit the injured list with a hamstring strain and the team wondered if it might need a new fourth starter. Sánchez returned two weeks later and transformed into a skid-stopper and streak-starter. He finished the season strong with a 3.42 ERA over 123 2/3 innings. One of his most impressive outings came against the Dodgers in Washington on July 26, when he struggled in the top of the first inning then settled in to retire 20 in a row. He departed having allowed one run on three hits across seven innings.

The Nationals would like more of that. They need the length to spare the bullpen’s high-leverage innings and the quality to keep pace with Dodgers’ starter Hyun-jin Ryu, who was a National League Cy Young candidate for much of the season. The left-hander has an effective five pitch mix which mostly features a change-up (27.5 percent of the time), four-seam fastball (27.3), cutter (19.4), sinker (13.3) and curve (12.2). The Nationals need to get to Ryu early and hope Sánchez can replicate his magic against the Dodgers from earlier this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Game 3 preview

When: 7:45 p.m.

AD

AD

Where: Nationals Park in Washington

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS.com

Starting pitchers: Hyun-jin Ryu (14-5, 2.32 ERA) vs. Aníbal Sánchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA)

Pregame reading

Boswell: The Nationals are breaking the rules and just might steal the series from the Dodgers. Washington appears set on masking its bullpen issues by leaning on its three high-priced starters in a variety of roles. (Read more)

Inside the Nationals’ gutsy Game 2 pitching plan that evened the NLDS against Dodgers. The Nationals went with their best four available pitchers Friday night in Los Angeles. And it worked. (Read more)

How the Nationals have limited Cody Bellinger, likely NL MVP, in the NLDS. The left-handed power hitter hurt Washington during the regular season, but the Nationals seem to have puzzled him out in the first two games. (Read more)

AD

AD

Svrluga: As Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer show, ‘There is no routine in the postseason’. Nationals’ top two pitchers are willing to do whatever it takes to beat the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. (Read more)

The Nats took a questionable offensive approach in Game 1. It cost them. With Dodgers starter Walker Buehler struggling, lack of patience at the plate hurt Washington. One at-bat from Asdrubal Cabrera in the fourth inning told the entire story. (Read more)

The Nats picked the wrong time to show the worst of themselves. From the first hitter Patrick Corbin faced to the bombs the Dodgers hit in their final at-bat, few things went right for the visitors. “We didn’t play very well,” Manager Dave Martinez said in an understatement on the scale of ‘it’s pretty long swim from here to Hawaii, right?’” (Read more)

AD

AD

Dodgers highlight a critical problem: Nats still lack a trustworthy third bullpen arm. Washington added a reliable piece in Daniel Hudson, but beyond him, they can only hope to piece together their middle relief. It’s a problem the Nationals could easily encounter again Friday if Stephen Strasburg proves less than himself on an irregular week. (Read more)

Nationals drop Game 1 of NLDS on the road, falling to Dodgers, 6-0. Two nights after storming back to win the National League wild-card game, Washington couldn’t defeat the 106-win Dodgers. Two hits from the offense and two errors from Howie Kendrick made a load of difference. (Read more)

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler delivers when called upon. The young right-hander was fully prepared for his showdown with Patrick Corbin, and he did not disappoint. Buehler stretched his postseason shutout streak to 15 innings in a dominant performance. (Read more)

AD

AD

Juan Soto is a very quick learner. Just listen to his English. In his second season, Soto relies less and less on interpreters. He always responds in English. He does one-on-one interviews on his own, usually with familiar reporters, and once joked: “If you’re okay with rephrasing your questions, I’m okay with doing my best to answer.” (Read more)

Dave Martinez opens up on recent health issues. “I was so, so scared,” the Nationals manager said in an interview Saturday, offering his most detailed public account to date of the health scare two weeks ago. Martinez’s description revealed the episode was far more alarming than previously known. There were tears in his eyes. “I started thinking about my kids, my family, my players, this team,” he said. “And then I thought: ‘Man, I am going to let so many people down.’ ” (Read more)

With a playoff history full of nightmares, the Nats enter this year eyes wide open. Let’s do a little exercise, which could be read as some exorcising instead, Barry Svrluga writes. Ryan Zimmerman and Stephen Strasburg are the only Nationals players or coaches who have witnessed, up close and personal, how horrifying a coin-toss game can be. (Read more)

AD

AD

Charting the wildest season in Nationals history. Here’s a closer look at the 10 games that swung the Nationals’ playoff chances the most during a roller-coaster ride to a wild-card berth. (Read more)

More Nationals and MLB playoffs:

Behind the scenes of Stephen Strasburg’s first, crucial relief appearance

Nats take a tortured history and flip the script

Beer showers and delirium: Watch Nats Park go nuts after Juan Soto’s game-winning hit

The Nationals’ wild-card win was both thrilling and emotionally exhausting. Of course it was.

Every MLB playoff team’s fatal flaw. The Nationals’ should come as no surprise.

Max Scherzer’s approach to his last 15 pitches explains everything about him

AD