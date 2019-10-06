

The Bears and Raiders will play the first NFL game in the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in north London. (Matt Dunham/Associated Press)

The first of three NFL games in England this season takes place today, with the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears playing in the spiffy new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Back in the states, 52 games over the first four weeks have featured at least one starting quarterback age 26 or younger, topping the 1987 mark of 48 through the first four weeks of a season, according to the league. And many of the young quarterbacks are winning, with 39 victories so far.

The first fours weeks have also featured a drop in turnovers. In each of the last three seasons, according to the NFL, the number of interceptions and fumbles lost through the first four games have been among the lowest marks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. There have been 178 turnovers this year, with the record-low of 160 coming in 2017.

The surprising Detroit Lions and wretched Miami Dolphins have byes in Week 5.

All times Eastern.

The early shift

Jaguars (2-2) at Panthers (2-2), 1, CBS

Lost in the Minshew Mania sweeping the land (and we’ve got it as bad as anyone) is the fact that Leonard Fournette was the bell cow in last week’s Jaguars victory in Denver, rushing for 225 yards. (He hasn’t scored a TD yet, though.) Carolina will go with second-year pro Kyle Allen at quarterback again, with no timetable set for Cam Newton’s return from a foot injury. In two starts, Allen has completed 43 of 60 passes for 493 yards and four touchdowns, with zero interceptions and a 118.3 passer rating. And then there’s Christian McCaffrey, who had a career-high 37 touches and 179 of the Panthers’ 297 total yards in a Week 4 win over the Texans.

Patriots (4-0) at Redskins (0-4), 1, CBS

Need a reason to watch? This is the first time since the Titans and Colts met in 2009 that winless and undefeated teams have played one another on Week 5; it’s only the eighth time that has happened in the last 20 years. New England quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t at his best last week, but the Patriots stayed unbeaten. Perhaps lost in the ugly stats against the Bills (18 of 39 passing for 150 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and a 45.9 passer rating) was the quarterback’s concession, “I’m no spring chicken.” With 71,575 yards passing, he needs 264 to pass Brett Favre (third with 71,838) and 366 to pass Peyton Manning (second with 71,940) on the all-time yardage list. (Drew Brees, with 74,845, is way out in front.)

For the first time in forever, the Patriots have a question mark at kicker with Stephen Gostkowski out for the year with a hip problem, and Mike Nugent taking his place. They’re also at less than full strength at wide receiver and on the offensive line. In the Redskins, they face a team that wasn’t even sure about its starting QB until Jay Gruden handed the job to Colt McCoy on Friday. The veteran will face a New England team that has not allowed a passing touchdown through four games, a feat no defense has accomplished in the last 30 years. Sounds like a daunting task, but Bill Belichick still slathered on the compliments about Washington.

Bills (3-1) at Titans (2-2), 1, CBS

This one looks like a defensive battle between teams ranked fourth (Bills) and fifth (Titans) in points allowed. The Titans haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 19 points, but their maddeningly uneven offensive play has contributed to that 2-2 start. Marcus Mariota passed for three TDs in Week 1, but Tennessee scored only 17 points in Week 2 against Indianapolis and seven in Week 3 against Jacksonville before bouncing back with 24 against Atlanta, with Mariota again passing for three TDs.

As good as Buffalo’s defense has been, Tennessee is actually allowing fewer points per game (15.5 to 15.8). Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Patriots last week, leaving the Titans to prepare for him and for Matt Barkley. The Bills announced Saturday that Allen had cleared the protocol, and he is expected to play on Sunday.

Ravens (2-2) at Steelers (1-3), 1, CBS

The Ravens have given up over 1,000 yards and 73 points in their past two games. The Ravens! A team known for its defense! What the heck! They spent much of the last week explaining that defensive back Marlon Humphrey really, “definitely, did not choke” Odell Beckham Jr. last week. A Ravens-Steelers game is traditionally a knockdown, drag-out affair and this one features a degree of desperation, with Baltimore hoping not to lose its third straight game and Pittsburgh still trying to find its footing without Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

Cardinals (0-3-1) at Bengals (0-4), 1, Fox

Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is one of four winless first-year head coaches, along with Denver’s Vic Fangio, Miami’s Brian Flores and, yes, Arizona’s Kliff Kingsbury, who at least has a tie. Flores mercifully gets a week off, while Taylor and Kingsbury meet in Cincinnati. The Cardinals are struggling in all three phases and Andy Dalton will face a defense that is ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed and 30th in touchdown passes allowed.

Falcons (1-3) at Texans (2-2), 1, Fox

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sacked 18 times this season, after being sacked 62 times last year. Watson needs time that the offensive line hasn’t provided; star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has caught just 24 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns. Houston linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who leads the league in quarterback hits with six and forced fumbles with four, has also had five sacks and three tackles for loss. He no doubt has noticed that, against the Titans last week, Atlanta’s offensive line allowed QB Matt Ryan to be sacked five times.

Buccaneers (2-2) at Saints (3-1), 1, Fox

Tampa’s Bruce Arians-Jameis Winston collaboration shows progress and, possibly, promise. The quarterback has passed for seven touchdowns (with only two interceptions) in the last two games — ringing up 55 points on the Rams helped mightily. In the first two games, he threw three interceptions and passed for two TDs. Against the blitz, Winston has completed 31 of 39 passes for 525 yards, with six TDs, zero interceptions and a 158.3 passer rating. The Saints may be one of the league’s smartest teams, with Sean Payton engineering a win with Teddy Bridgewater in Seattle the week after Drew Brees hurt his thumb, and at home against the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Vikings (2-2) at Giants (2-2), 1, Fox

Giants rookie Daniel Jones gets a new target, with wide receiver Golden Tate expected to be active after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Running back Saquon Barkley was practicing in recent days for the first time since hurting his ankle in Week 3, but he won’t play against Minnesota and is targeting a return next week. For the Vikings, quarterback Kirk Cousins has apologized to receiver Adam Thielen for his poor play, but it will take more than that to correct problems that have plagued Cousins — and the NFL’s great QB carousel of 2018. Cousins’s 99 passing attempts rank last among QBs who have started all four games. Receiver Stefon Diggs is also unhappy, and a question mark.

Bears (3-1) at Raiders (2-2) in London, 1, Fox

The Bears got a break when they learned that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky won’t need surgery for his shoulder injury; for now, Chase Daniel will fill in. The Raiders’ Derek Carr defended linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who is appealing a season-long ban after his helmet-to-helmet hit last week, even as the team moves on. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith says he will play after missing last week’s game because of what Coach Matt Nagy said was a personal issue. Maybe the Bears won’t need him, though, because Khalil Mack is more than stoked to face the team that traded him a year ago. “This is one I’ve been looking forward to,” he told Yahoo. “I can’t lie to you, man; I’ve got to let you know how it is. It’s going to be a big one.”

Jets (0-3) at Eagles (2-2), 1, CBS

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was cleared for practice midweek, but he will miss another game as he recovers from mononucleosis. He’ll be on the sidelines until his spleen is no longer in danger. (“It’s out of my control,” he said. “My spleen, at this point, is going to do what it’s going to do.”) With a bye last week, the best-case scenario all along for Darnold was a Week 5 return. Luke Falk will start in his place against Philadelphia. Thanks to replay reversals and goal-line stands, the Eagles came away from Green Bay with a badly needed win last week, and are heavily favored to come up with another one at home.

Late games

Broncos (0-4) at Chargers (2-2), 4:05, CBS

Denver may top the list of hard-luck teams, what with two losses at home on last-second field goals (against the Bears and Jaguars) and losing linebacker Bradley Chubb for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Chargers, hoping to get over .500 for the second time this season, have had a slew of injuries, but running back Melvin Gordon is not among them, having stayed healthy during a contract holdout that ended Week 4. He was inactive in last week’s victory over the Dolphins, but will play Sunday, and Coach Anthony Lynn said he was “definitely going to have a workload.”

Packers (3-1) at Cowboys (3-1), 4:25, Fox

Both teams are coming off a loss, with the Packers’ the more troubling of the two. That’s because they’ve been so vulnerable to the run the last three games, news that should perk up Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys’ offense. Green Bay’s offense will be without receiver Davante Adams (turf toe) and running back Jamaal Williams (head and neck). Still, the Packers do have Aaron Rodgers, who is 6-2 against Dallas as a starter (including the postseason) with 2,371 passing yards, 16 TDs (rushing for another two) and only two interceptions. Prescott has been sacked only three times in four games, but left tackle Tyron Smith is out with an ankle injury, and fellow tackle La’El Collins is also ailing.

The night game

Colts (2-2) at Chiefs (4-0), 8:20, NBC

Patrick Mahomes will look to rebound from a performance against the Lions that, while distinctly un-Mahomes-like, still showed that he’s the NFL’s best QB. He completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards, with zero touchdowns and an 81.0 passer rating, more than 50 points lower than his previous worst mark of the season. He also led a last-minute go-ahead scoring drive. In a random oddity, the Colts have rushed for 530 yards in four games, the same number of rushing yards their defense has given up.

