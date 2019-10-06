AD

“I think all three of the quarterbacks know the system, but Colt has the most experience in it,” Gruden said Friday. “He’s very comfortable with it. But we’ll see.” McCoy, who hasn’t played since he broke his right leg during a Dec. 3 loss at Philadelphia last season, will lead a shorthanded offense against the defending Super Bowl champs. Tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis are out with concussion symptoms, while Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Scherff will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who missed last week’s loss at MetLife Stadium, is questionable with a sore hamstring.

The Patriots arrive with the NFL’s top-ranked defense, though they’ve benefited from playing the Dolphins and Jets, who are a combined 0-7. Washington ranks 28th in total offense, but New England Coach Bill Belichick was quite complimentary of Gruden’s scheme and the Redskins’ weapons. The Patriots have won their past three meetings with Washington, including a 34-27 win at FedEx Field in 2011. The last time the Redskins were an underdog of at least 10 points at home was Oct. 1, 1995, when they upset the Cowboys.

The Redskins are on the verge of a lost season. What do they do with Dwayne Haskins? “No matter what we do with him, we’re going to be wrong,” Gruden said Wednesday of the rookie, “so it really doesn’t matter.” For now, Haskins, who threw three interceptions in his NFL debut against the Giants, will sit. (Read more)

Five bright spots on a humiliatingly bad Redskins team. There have been some positives for Washington during its 0-4 start. Running back Chris Thompson has 20 catches for 297 yards, and with Reed and Davis both out, he figures to be heavily involved in the passing game once again. (Read more)

Washington’s pass rush must get to Tom Brady, and four other keys. If the Patriots have a weakness, it might be their offensive line. The Redskins’ highly touted defensive line has struggled to generate much of a pass rush this season, and any chance of a Washington upset likely depends on that changing this week. (Read more)

