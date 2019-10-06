Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put their undefeated record on the line against the Colts

The medical cart came onto the field, but Rudolph was helped to his feet and he woozily and gingerly walked off, with Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster fighting back tears and Ryan Shazier, the Steelers linebacker who has not played since suffering a spinal injury during a December 2017 game, looked on from the sideline.

AD

AD

Hope Mason Rudolph is OK after this hit.



pic.twitter.com/FGADzi2Z6R — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 6, 2019

There was no penalty on the play. The injury cart appeared to malfunction, so Rudolph was helped off the field. He was declared out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

A second-year quarterback out of Oklahoma State, Rudolph has been the starter since Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury Sept. 15. He has completed 63 of 94 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. Devlin Hodges replaced Rudolph.

This post will be updated.

Read more on the NFL from The Post:

Gardner Minshew II: From college nomad to mustachioed cult hero to NFL’s top rookie

Packers-Cowboys, Steelers-Ravens, Bears-Raiders highlight Week 5

Tom Brady passes Brett Favre on all-time list in Patriots-Redskins game

AD