This is an interesting test for the Niners after their wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. Few observers seem to regard the 49ers, even now, as being on even footing with the presumed heavyweights in their division, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

But the Niners are seeking a 4-0 start. They and the New England Patriots are the league’s final undefeated teams, after the Kansas City Chiefs fell at home to the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.” And if the 49ers reach the one-quarter mark of their season without a loss, they would have to be considered a major factor in the NFC West race.

They have been a balanced team so far, being ranked fourth in the league in total offense and third in the NFL in total defense. Coach Kyle Shanahan has the quarterback, in Jimmy Garoppolo, to make his offense work. Garoppolo’s favorite target is tight end George Kittle, who leads the team with 17 catches. The offense could have running back Tevin Coleman, who has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain in the season opener, back in the lineup.

Browns at 49ers

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. Eastern

Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

The defense has nine sacks in three games, led by DeForest Buckner, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead with two each. Nick Bosa, the second overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one sack so far. Ford is listed as questionable for this game with a quadriceps injury.

The Browns have a record of 2-2 after beating the Ravens to keep their early-season issues from becoming any more significant. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was kept in check by the Baltimore defense and later was fined by the NFL for his on-field scuffle with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Running back Nick Chubb was the centerpiece of the offense against the Ravens, and quarterback Baker Mayfield turned to wideout Jarvis Landry with Beckham receiving so much defensive attention.

Beckham undoubtedly will be eager to play a more central role in a prime-time game such as this one. Coach Freddie Kitchens shouldn’t forget about Chubb and Landry in his offensive play-calling, though, as a balanced approach would serve the Browns well against a formidable San Francisco defense.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland’s standout pass rusher, will have the task of trying to disrupt the Niners’ offense. He is tied with the Rams’ Clay Matthews for third place in the NFL with six sacks.

