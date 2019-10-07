

Ryan Kerrigan and the Redskins defense need to get home. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders have byes in Week 5, taking away quite a few starters at the running back position. Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery, Devin Singletary, Josh Jacobs and Marlon Mack are all unavailable. Wideouts T.Y. Hilton, Allen Robinson, Tyrell Williams and John Brown will be sidelined as well.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many impact players left this late in the season to compensate, but there are some high-quality stashes that could become difference-makers later in the season. There is also a franchise in flux that could be fantasy relevant this week, especially on defense.

Washington Redskins defense/special teams (Available in 77 percent of fantasy leagues)

Washington will be going through a coaching change but all NFL defenses that have played against the wretched Miami Dolphins have looked good. After all, the Dolphins are scoring less than a point per drive this year (the league average is 1.9) and converting just 17 percent of their red-zone opportunities (the league average is 55 percent).

Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers (Available in 78 percent of fantasy leagues)

Allen continues to flourish in the NFL. The second-year pro completed 17 of 30 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, pushing his career record as an NFL starter to 4-0, including wins in three straight weeks. This week’s opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowed 517 passing yards (plus two touchdowns) to Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Tampa Bay also allowed 314 passing yards and four touchdowns to Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints in Week 5.

Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets (Available in 68 percent of fantasy leagues)

Herndon is coming off a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and could improve over last year’s 502-yard, four-touchdown performance as a rookie. That performance earned him 113.2 points in point-per-reception, or PPR, fantasy leagues, the 13th most by a rookie tight end since 2002, the year the league expanded to 32 teams.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams (Available in 97 percent of fantasy leagues)

After a slow start to the season, Everett has scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games, his most-recent effort a 136-yard performance on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Everett does have competition from Tyler Higbee for targets but Everett sees a higher share of the team’s offensive snaps, making him more valuable.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Cleveland Browns (Available in 75 percent of fantasy leagues)

Cleveland’s backup tight end caught all three of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens and has produced a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Going back to last season, Mayfield has completed 75 of 112 passes for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions to his tight ends for a combined passer rating of 114.4. Mayfield’s passer rating to wideouts over that span is just 81.9. Browns starter David Njoku is injured and will be out for most of the fantasy season.

Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Available in 64 percent of fantasy leagues)

Opponents have attempted 13 field goal attempts through five games against the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay’s Week 6 opponent, the second-most field goal attempts per game in 2019. Tampa Bay also isn’t shy about trying for field goals beyond 50 yards, and Gay rewarded that trust with a 58-yard field goal in the team’s 55-40 upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

