

Members of the Wise team practice tip before a game against Eleanor Roosevelt last month. The Pumas were one of several teams to win blowout games this weekend. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

It was another strong week for the Top 20 with only three teams suffering losses.

DeMatha handed out one of those losses, beating No. 15 Friendship Collegiate. After falling to Good Counsel last week, this loss concludes a rough two-game visit to the WCAC for the Knights.

Elsewhere, National Christian traveled north to take on one of the best private programs in Connecticut, St. Thomas More. The Eagles lost a shootout, 42-41.

In Virginia, Lake Braddock rejoins the rankings after a loss by Spalding. The Bruins are off to a hot start offensively, averaging 40.2 points.

Here’s a look at how everyone else stacks up.

1. Gonzaga (6-0) Last ranked: 1

For a second straight week, the Eagles welcomed a Florida school to Washington with a blowout. On Friday, they beat Leesburg (Fla.), 41-6.

Next: Friday vs. No. 4 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.

2. DeMatha (5-1) LR: 2

The Stags shut out No. 15 Friendship Collegiate, 17-0, and have not allowed a point since August.

Next: Oct. 19 at No. 1 Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

3. Quince Orchard (5-0) LR: 3

The Cougars beat Clarksburg, 56-0, for their fourth win by 50 or more points.

Next: Friday at Richard Montgomery, 7 p.m.

4. Good Counsel (5-1) LR: 4

Sy’Veon Wilkerson’s third-quarter touchdown was the difference-maker in a 17-14 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

Next: Friday at No. 1 Gonzaga, 7 p.m.

5. St. John’s (2-4) LR: 5

Coming off four straight losses to top national competition, the Cadets were idle this week.

Next: Saturday at McNamara, 1 p.m.

6. Westfield (5-0) LR: 6

Quarterback Noah Kim finished 9 for 11 with 207 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs pummeled W.T. Woodson, 53-3.

Next: Friday vs. Madison, 7 p.m.

7. Stone Bridge (5-0) LR: 7

The Bulldogs remain unbeaten, hammering Rock Ridge, 55-7.

Next: Friday at Riverside, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (5-0) LR: 8

The Pumas scored their most lopsided win of the season Saturday, beating Bladensburg 70-0.

Next: Friday vs. High Point, 7 p.m.

9. Freedom-Woodbridge (5-0) LR: 9

Julian Edwards rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles blew out Forest Park, 49-0.

Next: Friday vs. Hylton, 7 p.m.

10. Northwest (5-0) LR: 11

The Jaguars jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 49-13 rout of Gaithersburg.

Next: Friday vs. Churchill, 7 p.m.

11. Broad Run (5-0) LR: 12

Bennett Millar ran for three touchdowns as the Spartans beat Loudoun County, 35-7.

Next: Friday at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.

12. National Christian (5-1) LR: 10

The Eagles fell to St. Thomas More (Conn.), 42-41, for their first loss of the year.

Next: Friday at Steubenville (Ohio), 7 p.m.

13. Damascus (3-2) LR: 14

The Swarmin’ Hornets built a 38-point lead by halftime and coasted to a 45-0 win over Seneca Valley.

Next: Friday at Watkins Mill, 6:30 p.m.

14. Georgetown Prep (3-2) LR: 15

Isaiah West had two interceptions as the Little Hoyas beat Benedictine, 27-13.

Next: Saturday at Episcopal, 2 p.m.

15. Friendship Collegiate (3-3) LR: 13

For the second consecutive week, the Knights fell to a WCAC powerhouse. This time it was DeMatha, who won 17-0.

Next: Friday at Riverdale Baptist, 7 p.m.

16. Landon (3-1) LR: 16

The Bears scored their highest point total of the season in a 35-16 win over Maret.

Next: Friday at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 4:30 p.m.

17. South County (5-0) LR: 17

The Stallions’ offense kept rolling, topping 40 points for the third time in a 54-7 win against Annandale.

Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.

18. Huntingtown (5-0) LR: 18

The Hurricanes held off a late rally by St. Charles to earn a 21-20 win.

Next: Friday at Chopticon, 6 p.m.

19. North Point (4-1) LR: 19

The Eagles beat up on Leonardtown, 70-6.

Next: Friday at Great Mills, 6 p.m.

20. Lake Braddock (4-1) LR: NR

The Bruins only loss so far this season came against No. 6 Westfield.

Next: Friday at Robinson, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 20 Spalding

On the bubble: Dunbar, Douglass, Paint Branch, Tuscarora