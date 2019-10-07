The corners of Toliver's mouth lifted just a tick before she answered.

“We will see on Sunday,” Toliver said.

The Mystics’ starting point guard delivered in Sunday’s Game 3 victory at Mohegan Sun Arena, with 20 points (making all four of her three-point attempts) and a season-high 10 assists to help put Washington up two games to one in this best-of-five championship series. The Maryland graduate known for the last-second three-pointer that forced overtime in the 2006 NCAA tournament championship game that the Terps went on to win is now one win away from her second WNBA title; she also won one with Los Angeles in 2016.

Game 4 is Tuesday in Connecticut.

Natasha Cloud stays on her feet, shuts down Courtney Williams to lift up Mystics

To her coaches and teammates, it was obvious that Toliver had an explosive Game 3 coming. The guard is the most visibly intense player on Washington’s roster. A similar competitive fire burns in Elena Delle Donne, but her face is often a blank mask on the court.

Toliver, on the other hand, curses and slaps the floor when she misses a shot. She claps and stomps after a turnover. She's the player most likely to get a technical foul for arguing with officials.

In the days after Game 2, when the Mystics didn’t know whether Delle Donne would be able to play in Game 3 because of a herniated disk that is pinching a nerve in her back, Toliver was mainly just quiet. The reason she left Los Angeles the year after winning a title was that she wanted to bring a championship to a franchise that had never won one, to help build something from the ground up. Now that she’s a game away, her focus is palpable.

“Oh, she’s wired. I’ll walk up to her randomly like, ‘Panda, you okay?’” Tianna Hawkins said, using the team’s nickname for Toliver. “She’s focused right now. We know to keep our distance from Kristi and let Kristi be Kristi.”

Said Mystics Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault: “You could feel a big game coming. You could just sense that her body was starting to feel a little bit better, at least on the offensive end, she could get going and at least make some three's … her will to play, you know, like, to compete at the highest level, rubs off a little bit. It doesn't even just have to be verbal stuff. You can just tell that she's locked in."

Toliver’s leadership style is more nonverbal than that of say, starting guard Natasha Cloud’s. But Toliver’s particularly steely disposition during the WNBA Finals is something her teammates have noted.

Toliver is the only player in the series who has won a WNBA title. Delle Donne said Monday that one of the biggest lessons Toliver has imparted is the importance of attention to detail during a championship run. She noted that Toliver watches film of each game on her own at night and will come to practice the next day with a fresh scouting report — usually a task reserved for the coaching staff. That intense studying means Toliver knows not only exactly where her teammates are going to be on the court in games, but she knows how Connecticut’s defense likely will react. That leads to 10 assists in a game.

“Her IQ is just a lot higher than most,” Delle Donne said. “ … her focus has been key, and it’s going to continue to be. She’s just one of those people: When the moment gets bigger, she gets better.”

Toliver’s timing in conducting the offense was on full display Sunday. Washington had 20 assists on 34 field goals and shot 50.7 percent from the field, in part because players were delivered the ball in the right place at the right time.

Sun Coach Curt Miller wasn’t surprised by Toliver’s performance; he has seen her take command in games plenty of times before. He was an assistant coach under Brian Agler in Los Angeles when Toliver was on the team in 2015.

Miller’s first memory of Toliver was in her first game of the season that year, when she joined the team after the season had begun after playing overseas.

“Kristi arrived and joined us on the road on game day, and did not practice, and I think went out and maybe had 33 points?” Miller said. “ … And it was a brand-new coach in Brian Agler. So, she did not have a practice in the system that we were running.

“She understands basketball. It’s why she’s a coach in her other life, why she’s going to be a great coach, and then she’s got a demeanor you just love. She doesn’t get sped up. She isn’t overly emotional, plays not with a lot of emotion unless she’s complaining about fouls. She’s a true professional, and it was a pleasure to work with someone like that when I just got in the league.”

During this WNBA Finals, Toliver will remind her teammates of little details before each game and dole out tips before the Mystics run out on court. But in her opinion, the time for big speeches has passed.

“I think the best way for me, in this moment, is to show them,” Toliver said. “I want to play at a championship level, because I think the best way to lead is by example. That’s my job.”

