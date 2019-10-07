The Nationals’ season will be on the line, and Max Scherzer will be on the mound

So then he was asked if Martinez’s hands-off approach alleviated pressure during a trying start to the season. And just that word — pressure — triggered an avalanche of thoughts.

They could be applied to a September series in Miami, or a June series in Cincinnati, or even a high-stakes start against the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. They illustrated how baseball players, or at least this baseball player, view the concept (or myth) of added pressure in a such an unrelenting sport. They were Scherzer’s view of what he and his teammates bear whenever, and wherever, they take the field.

Here they are:

“I would put it more like this … No matter what point of your career, young guys, old guys, anyone, any time you are playing this game there is an incredible amount of pressure to perform. That whether it be team pressure, to stay here, to fight for a job, to win a job … to establish yourself in the big leagues, to continue to try to keep establish yourself in the big leagues, whether it’s contract negotiations, guys going through arbitration, [expletive] man, everybody has [expletive ] …

“Your performance is going to get compensated, that’s just the game. You have that pressure always underneath you on a team with millions of dollars. If you actually stop to think about it for a second, it’s crazy. What these individual games mean, the gravity, the weight what we’re playing for every day, for ourselves and the team. And somehow you have to be able to just tune that all out. Somehow.

"Somehow you just have to be able to go out there and do your job. There might be a day when something changes and you can’t perform under pressure or distractions or you can’t do what it’s going to take to continue to perform. You always have to handle it. The real pressure, though, is to win here, even though we are all dealing with something. You just deal with it and give yourself up to the goal that everyone shares, which is to win. It’s wild if you think about it, man. Like really, to not think about how much each [expletive] game means to you and say I’m just going to go do my job, even if it’s not the job I want, because I’m getting paid to. Like, really. That’s what the game is to us.”

That’s the guy who will soon pitch for the Nationals’ life. Will there be pressure? Sure. But there always is.

