

Max Scherzer departed Dodger Stadium in Game 2 having struck out all three batters he faced. The Nationals need the same type of domination on Monday to keep their season alive. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals’ season is on the line Monday night, so they’re turning to ace Max Scherzer.

It doesn’t matter that Manager Dave Martinez’s best bullpen plan, using starters in relief, blew up in Sunday night’s crushing, 10-4 loss. It doesn’t matter the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bats awoke in a scary way in Game 3. It doesn’t matter that, in postseason games facing elimination, teams were 0-4 before this season when Scherzer starts. The only important thing is how the Nationals respond.

The Nationals clubhouse was quiet on Sunday after the game, but it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. Players sat at their lockers and scrolled through their phones. They showered, dressed and shuffled out. They repeated they didn’t feel any extra pressure with their backs against the wall because, let’s be honest, it’s been that way since late May. They expressed complete confidence because they have Scherzer on the mound.

The veteran right-hander hasn’t been the overwhelming force he was for much of the first half this season, but he gutted through a rocky start in the wild-card game to give his team five innings of three-run ball. The Nationals need better from him in Game 4, and they need to pounce on Rich Hill, perhaps the weakest starter they’ll see this postseason.

The 39-year-old left-hander throws a fastball and a curveball and little else, and he missed three months of the season with a strained left forearm. He’s made three starts since returning from the injured list and, while he’s allowed one run in total, he hasn’t lasted longer than three innings or thrown as many as 50 pitches.

The Nationals can bounce him from the game early and dig into a Dodgers bullpen that, as Sunday night showed with Joe Kelly in the sixth inning, is anything but lockdown itself.

Game information

NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals (Dodgers lead 2-1)

When: Monday, 6:40 p.m.

Where: Nationals Park in Washington

TV: TBS. | Stream: TBS.com

Starting pitchers: Rich Hill (4-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.92 ERA).

Pregame reading

Dave Martinez preaches ‘the little things.’ The Nationals need them more than ever. Juan Soto’s misjudged flyball, Howie Kendrick’s base-running blunder and Patrick Corbin’s inability to convert 0-2 counts into outs helped doom Washington in Game 3. (Read more)

The Nationals’ bullpen moves in Game 3 were a disaster. That doesn’t mean they were wrong. Dave Martinez had no choice but to turn to Patrick Corbin in relief, even if it ultimately backfired, writes Barry Svrluga. (Read more)

Max Scherzer explains the pressure athletes are under at all times. Just that word — pressure — triggered an avalanche of thoughts from Scherzer, who will pitch Game 4 on Monday. (Read more)

Patrick Corbin, Nationals get rocked by Dodgers in sixth inning, lose NLDS Game 3, 10-4. A strong start from Aníbal Sánchez went to waste, as Washington fell into a 2-1 hole in the series. (Read more)

After Game 3 haymaker, the Nationals need more punch to stay in the fight. The aces are still available, and Max Scherzer is on deck, but the heavy hitters have to contribute more for Washington to extend the series, Thomas Boswell writes. (Read more)

The Dodgers believed the Nationals would turn to Patrick Corbin in relief, and adjusted. Los Angeles stayed patient and the result was a seven-run sixth inning. (Read more)

The Nationals’ season will be on the line, and Max Scherzer will be on the mound. “You’re going to get the best out of me,” Scherzer said. (Read more)

Juan Soto is a very quick learner. Just listen to his English. In his second season, Soto relies less and less on interpreters. He always responds in English. He does one-on-one interviews on his own, usually with familiar reporters, and once joked: “If you’re okay with rephrasing your questions, I’m okay with doing my best to answer.” (Read more)

Charting the wildest season in Nationals history. Here’s a closer look at the 10 games that swung the Nationals’ playoff chances the most during a roller-coaster ride to a wild-card berth. (Read more)

