

Diana Ordoñez, a freshman from the Dallas area, has scored 12 goals in nine matches. (University of Virginia athletics)

The Virginia women’s soccer team returned nine starters this season, but amid a 12-game unbeaten streak and a rise to the top of the national coaches’ poll, a newcomer from Texas has led the attacking charge.

Diana Ordoñez, a 5-foot-11 freshman forward who did not turn 18 until two weeks ago, is among the country’s top scorers with 12 goals in nine appearances. She scored twice Friday — the first coming in the second minute — as the Cavaliers (10-0-2) won at Miami, 3-0.

The U.S. youth international, from the FC Dallas women’s youth program, has scored multiple goals four times. She might have compiled more, if not for an injury that sidelined her for three games.

Sophomore Alexa Spaanstra also scored for the Cavaliers, who, despite their national ranking, are fourth in the ACC with a 2-0-2 mark, behind North Carolina, Florida State and Louisville. Virginia will visit North Carolina State (6-4-2, 1-1-2) on Wednesday and sixth-ranked Florida State (10-2-0, 4-0-0) on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | Diana Ordoñez and Alexa Spaanstra found the net while Rebecca Jarrett and Anna Sumpter were dishing out the assists on Friday night in a 3-0 victory at Miami. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/K4MRhpFpMJ — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) October 5, 2019

The top-ranked Virginia men’s team (10-0-0) took the lead against Louisville after 61 seconds and enjoyed a man advantage for 69 minutes during a 2-0 victory before 3,008 at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers have posted six consecutive clean sheets (627 minutes overall) and improved to 4-0-0 in the ACC for the first time in 11 years.

Daryl Dike scored early and helped set up Spencer Patton’s goal in the 70th minute. Colin Shutler (0.10 goals against average) has not conceded since a 3-1 victory at Duke on Sept. 13.

On Friday, the Cavaliers will visit Boston College (6-2-2, 1-2-1), which upset third-ranked Wake Forest, 2-1, over the weekend.

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hoos were credited with their 6th-straight shutout in a 2-0 win over No. 24 Louisville on Friday night! #GoHoos



Recap: https://t.co/WF984AsXdV pic.twitter.com/JH3tcXUAP6 — Virginia Men's Soccer (@UVAMenSoccer) October 5, 2019

>> The 21st-ranked Navy men remained perfect, scoring twice in a 51-second span of the second half to defeat visiting Bucknell, 2-0. At 11-0-0, their best start in 55 years, the Midshipmen have won 15 straight since late last season, the longest streak in the country.

Joe Alex scored in the 75th minute and Nicko West followed in the 76th for his sixth goal in six matches.

Navy will take a 4-0-0 record in the Patriot League into its annual showdown against Army (2-5-2 overall, 0-3-1 league) at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa., on Friday night.

Check out the exciting highlights from today's @NavyMSoccer 2-0 victory over Bucknell! #NavyMSoccer is now 11-0-0 this season, 4-0-0 in the Patriot League, and has won 15-straight games dating back to last season! ⚽️👏 #RaiseTheSail pic.twitter.com/fVsLvA58IP — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) October 6, 2019

The Navy women (11-1-1) are making a case for a national ranking after extending their unbeaten streak to 11 with a 1-0 victory over visiting Lehigh. The Mids are 3-0-1 in the Patriot League heading into Saturday at Holy Cross (2-2-7, 0-0-4).

>> The No. 11 Georgetown women (9-2-1) stretched their winning streak to seven and shutout run to five with a 4-0 victory at Providence, their second Big East away triumph in a four-day span. They are unbeaten in 15 consecutive conference matches.

Amanda Carolan scored twice in the first half and Boo Jackson posted three assists for the Hoyas (3-0-0 in league play), who will welcome Xavier (9-2-2, 2-1-0) on Thursday and Creighton (7-4-1, 1-1-1) on Sunday.

Coach Dave Nolan said, “This has to be one of our more complete performances over these last few years.”

The fifth-ranked Georgetown men (7-1-1) built huge advantages in shots (24-8) and corner kicks (15-2) but settled for a 0-0 draw at DePaul. The Hoyas will host Lehigh (7-2-1) on Tuesday before resuming Big East play Friday against Seton Hall (4-4). Next Monday, they’ll visit Maryland in a match to be shown by Fox Sports 1.

>> The James Madison men extended their unbeaten streak to nine, recovering from a three-goal deficit for a 3-3 draw at Northeastern. Manuel Ferriol scored twice, including an 84th-minute equalizer, to increase his season total to 11.

The No. 16 Dukes (8-2-1) are unbeaten since dropping the first two matches of the season (at Florida Atlantic and Florida International) and, at 3-0-1, are tied atop the Colonial Athletic Association with UNC Wilmington. They will visit Villanova (6-3-1) on Tuesday.

>> The Maryland men are finding their way after a slow start, stretching their unbeaten streak to four with a 2-0 home victory over No. 14 Cal State Fullerton. Eli Crognale and Malcolm Johnston scored three minutes apart in the first half for the Terrapins (6-3-1), who will return to Big Ten competition Friday at Michigan State (2-6-2).

>> The Howard women (7-2-0) earned their fourth straight shutout victory, blanking Prairie View A&M, 3-0. The Bison are 4-0-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and have won 12 in a row in league play.