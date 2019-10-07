

Patrick Mahomes was a little gimpy against the Colts on Sunday night. (Reed Hoffmann)

The Kansas City Chiefs came out of Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts with not only their first loss of the season but also with a number of injuries to key players, most notably quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who said he “reaggravated” an ankle injury in the first half and then saw it further injured in the second half when offensive lineman Andrew Wylie stepped on it.

“Tweaked it just a little bit. I think he’s going to be okay,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said after the game, per ESPN. “He was pretty good at the end there. We’ll see how that goes.”

Said Mahomes: “Just reaggravated it a little bit there in the first half and then got stepped on in the second half. Obviously it’s going to be a little sore tomorrow.”

Mahomes, who completed 22 of 39 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown against the Colts, did not seem concerned that he would miss any time (the Chiefs host the Texans next Sunday). But he clearly was not operating at his usual speed because of his ankle on Sunday night.

Mahomes clearly dealing with ankle pic.twitter.com/sk65ZBbUg1 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 7, 2019

The NFL’s reigning MVP has never shied away from taking big hits over his brief but incandescent NFL career, even trying to chase down Lions defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson on a fumble return in Week 4. Plays like that have teammates at least slightly concerned.

“He’s tough. Guys like Patrick Mahomes, they don’t want to lose,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu told the Kansas City Star before Sunday’s loss. “I mean you applaud it as teammates. You love it. If your quarterback is physical, then we should all be physical.

“But don’t do that. Don’t do that no more, Pat.”

Perhaps more concerning to the Chiefs after Sunday’s loss was the status of defensive tackle Chris Jones, who left the game with a groin injury in the third quarter. Jones had 15.5 sacks last season and is probably the best player on a defense that has struggled to get opposing offenses off the field. Kansas City already was missing defensive tackle Alex Okafor (hip), and fellow defensive tackle Xavier Williams also left the game in the first half with an ankle injury.

