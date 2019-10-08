Quite the long play, as Nick Bosa waited 758 days to get his revenge on Baker Mayfield for planting a flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium: pic.twitter.com/rrpFxeGUdR — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) October 8, 2019

Mayfield had done a much more literal version of the troll job after his visiting Sooners defeated Bosa’s Buckeyes, 31-16, in September 2017. Mayfield, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy that season before Cleveland made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, ran back onto the turf with an Oklahoma flag and planted it in the large “O” painted on the middle of the Ohio Stadium field.

In the wake of that display, Mayfield attempted to downplay the inflammatory nature of his act, saying: “I did not mean for it to be disrespectful toward any Ohio State people at all. … I got caught up in an emotional win and, yeah, it should have been something I did in the locker room, so I apologize for doing it in the middle of the field."

Bosa, this year’s No. 2 overall pick, was far less apologetic in comments to reporters Monday following San Francisco’s 31-3 win.

“He had it coming,” Bosa said.

“I don’t usually talk,” added Bosa, the younger brother of Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, but he made an exception for his college antagonist. “Baker? Baker? You good?” he said he told Mayfield, to no response. “Come on, pick it up. We want a challenge.”

Had to do Nick Bosa Baker Mayfield comparison gif pic.twitter.com/xYl6bLmNYa — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 8, 2019

The mock flag-planting occurred just before the first half ended Monday, and things got no better for Mayfield over the final two quarters. He ended up completing just 8 of 22 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions, and he was pulled for backup Garrett Gilbert with approximately five minutes remaining.

Afterward, Mayfield claimed he was not aware of Bosa’s sack celebration until he was “informed” just before fielding questions at his postgame news conference.

“Good for him,” he said of Bosa, who finished with two sacks, four quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. “Good play.”

Other NFL players thought it was a pretty good play by Bosa, as well, most notably fellow Ohio State alumni.

BABY BEAR HELD IT DOWN! SALUTE! ✊🏾 — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) October 8, 2019

“That flag plant been bothering me for years,” former Buckeyes wide receiver DeVier Posey tweeted Monday in approval.

Meanwhile, Mayfield was more than bothered by Bosa and the rest of San Francisco’s talented defensive line.

“He was panicking,” Bosa said. “He was double-clutching. Rolling back and forth.

“We had him rattled all game.”

