

It was a rough Sunday night for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against the Colts. (Reed Hoffmann)

Each week during the season, The Washington Post’s NFL writer, Mark Maske, ranks the 32 teams. This week, the Patriots stay at No. 1 but there is a reordering after that. The Chiefs drop with their loss to the Colts. The Saints, thriving even without Drew Brees, move up to No. 2. The Seahawks are third, and the 49ers and Packers crack the top five. At the bottom, watch out for that big Redskins-Dolphins clash Sunday in Miami with the No. 32 ranking up for grabs.

1. New England Patriots (5-0) | Last Week’s Rank: 1

The offense had a bad first half Sunday at FedEx Field, one week after a poor outing in Buffalo. But the Patriots got things going in the second half in the lopsided win over the Redskins, to the delight of the many New England fans in attendance. The defense continues to dominate. Now there’s a quick turnaround for a Thursday night meeting with the Giants.

2. New Orleans Saints (4-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 4

Drew Brees seems to be on a fast track to return from his thumb surgery. But if Teddy Bridgewater keeps playing like he’s playing, the Saints don’t need Brees to rush back. Bridgewater, with four TD passes in the win over the Buccaneers, showed that the Saints can trust him. Prior to that, Bridgewater’s job mostly seemed to be merely staying out the way.

3. Seattle Seahawks (4-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 5

Don’t forget about Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in the league MVP conversations. He was superb Thursday night against the Rams as Seattle kept itself in the running for supremacy not only in its division but in the entire NFC.

4. San Francisco 49ers (4-0) | Last Week’s Rank: 6

If there were lingering doubts about the Niners being a legitimate contender, they were put to rest with Monday night’s dominant performance against the Browns.

5. Green Bay Packers (4-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 11

The win at Dallas was impressive. The Packers allowed the Cowboys to get back into the game but were good enough and lucky enough at the end to apply the finishing touches. This is a very good all-around Green Bay team and it’s not difficult to envision the Packers going deep into the NFC playoffs.



Aaron Rodgers and the Packers made it look relatively easy with a big win at Dallas. (Michael Ainsworth)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 10

The Eagles have reassembled their season quickly and now are on at least even footing with the Cowboys in the NFC East.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 2

One loss is fairly meaningless in the bigger picture. But the Chiefs emerged from Sunday night’s defeat to the Colts with QB Patrick Mahomes limping on a bad ankle. There are questions now about the offensive line and the lack of a running game, and the offense suddenly seemed limited without the big-play ability of injured WR Tyreek Hill.

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 12

The Bills rebounded from the loss to the Patriots to win at Tennessee. They perhaps were a bit fortunate, given the four missed field goals by the Titans. But being lucky is part of being good in the NFL, and the Bills continue to make the case that they’re for real.

9. Baltimore Ravens (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 15

The win in Pittsburgh, marred by the illegal hit by Earl Thomas that injured Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, steadied the Ravens after their loss at home to the Browns. They remain the team to beat in the AFC North.

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 23

The defensive performance Sunday night in Kansas City was remarkable, especially considering it came without LB Darius Leonard and two injured safeties. The victory underscores what an excellent coach Frank Reich is. The Colts provided a blueprint for how to beat the Chiefs, controlling the clock with their running game and using a rugged approach on defense to slow the fast-break Kansas City offense.

11. Houston Texans (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 20

The drubbing of the Falcons has things looking up again for the Texans, who could emerge as the AFC’s third-best team after the Patriots and Chiefs.

12. Carolina Panthers (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 16

The Panthers continue to fare far better with Kyle Allen at QB than they did with Cam Newton in the lineup. Newton’s future with the franchise can be addressed down the line. For now, the Panthers need to see how far Allen and dynamic RB Christian McCaffrey can carry them.

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 7

The Rams have some major regrouping to do following the loss Thursday night in Seattle. Coach Sean McVay needs to establish at least a threat of a running game to help QB Jared Goff. And the Rams clearly need to figure things out on defense after consecutive bad outings against the Buccaneers and Seahawks.

14. Dallas Cowboys (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 9

Things have come unglued quickly for the Cowboys, who seemed capable a few weeks ago of running away with the NFC East. Now it appears they will be in a season-long tussle with the Eagles.

15. Oakland Raiders (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 22

Jon Gruden has the Raiders looking much improved in Year 2 of his return to coaching. He endured the ridicule that came with last season’s struggles following the Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades. He put up with the Antonio Brown-related chaos of this past summer. And, somehow, he has transformed the Raiders into a competent team.



Things are looking up for Jon Gruden and the Raiders. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

16. Chicago Bears (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 3

Chase Daniel’s performance in the loss to the Raiders was Trubisky-like, with two interceptions. Suddenly, the Bears are looking like they could be a disappointment.

17. Detroit Lions (2-1-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 19

The Lions return from their bye as a viable contender, at least for now, in a tough NFC North. It will be interesting to see if they can hang in the race.

18. Minnesota Vikings (3-2) | Last Week’s Rank: 24

Apology accepted? After Kirk Cousins said he was sorry to Adam Thielen, he finally resembled the quarterback the Vikings thought they were getting when they handed out that hefty contract.

19. Cleveland Browns (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 8

So much for the big victory in Baltimore. The Browns followed that up with a dud of a performance Monday night against the 49ers.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 13

Losing in New Orleans can be forgiven. But the Bucs need to be careful and not allow another season to get away from them.

21. Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 14

The Chargers remain ahead of the Broncos in the rankings and in the AFC West standings even after losing to them. But that was a troubling defeat for a Chargers team that began the season with ambitions of being among the AFC’s elite.

22. New York Giants (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 17

The performance in the loss to the Vikings showed that Daniel Jones is subject to the normal ups and downs of a rookie QB. It won’t be easy to bounce back this week, with a Thursday night visit to New England. A Giants-Patriots game without Eli Manning on the field will seem odd, won’t it?

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 18

The Jaguars have seemed content, so far, to allow CB Jalen Ramsey to stay off the field while they have refused to accommodate his trade request. It is an odd sort of stalemate, with Ramsey not holding out but not playing, either. It can’t be sustainable for much longer, back injury or no back injury.

24. Tennessee Titans (2-3) | Last Week’s Rank: 21

The four missed field goals by kicker Cairo Santos, released Monday, certainly didn’t help in the loss to the Bills. But an offense that could get into the end zone only once also deserves a share of the blame.

25. Denver Broncos (1-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 27

The victory over the Chargers doesn’t erase all that went so wrong during the 0-4 start. But it certainly must have felt good for the Broncos and their first-year coach, Vic Fangio, after such a puzzling and frustrating beginning to the season.

26. Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) | Last Week’s Rank: 28

Winning at Cincinnati does not exactly qualify as a major accomplishment these days. But Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals weren’t in position to be picky about the quality of their first victory.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 25

The injury to second-year QB Mason Rudolph was a real-life frightening moment. But once those major fears subsided as Rudolph was able to leave the field with assistance, thoughts could turn to just how dire the Steelers’ QB situation has become with Rudolph in the NFL’s concussion protocol and potentially joining Ben Roethlisberger on the sideline. Devlin Hodges could become the new fill-in starter.

28. Atlanta Falcons (1-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 26

Has it really only been one season and part of another since the Falcons were a Super Bowl team? How is it possible that they’ve fallen so far, so fast? Now, it’s gotten so bad that owner Arthur Blank is having to address Coach Dan Quinn’s job security.

29. New York Jets (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 29

Sam Darnold cannot get back soon enough.

30. Cincinnati Bengals (0-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 30

It’s going to be a long, long season if you can’t win at home against the Cardinals. But that already had become clear about the Bengals in a rocky rookie season as an NFL head coach for Zac Taylor.

31. Washington Redskins (0-5) | Last Week’s Rank: 31

The first major issue has been settled with the coaching move, firing Jay Gruden and putting Bill Callahan in charge on an interim basis. The rest of the season must be about developing rookie QB Dwayne Haskins and beginning to find out if he’s the answer. Regardless of his readiness, there’s little point in continuing to lose with Colt McCoy or Case Keenum in a season headed nowhere.

32. Miami Dolphins (0-4) | Last Week’s Rank: 32

Public service announcement: Do not stare directly at Sunday’s Dolphins-Redskins game. Eye damage could result.