

Minnesota's Kirk Cousins celebrates as he leaves the field after a win at the New York Giants' MetLife Stadium. (Elsa/Getty Images)

After helping lead his Minnesota Vikings past the New York Giants on Sunday, Kirk Cousins received a call from an old golfing buddy: President Trump.

“President Trump called Kirk following [Sunday’s] game to briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York,’’ Jeff Anderson, the Vikings’ vice president of strategic and corporate communications, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

The call was first reported by Minnesota’s television station WCCO, which cited a source in reporting that Cousins and the president discussed a Trump rally set to be held in Minneapolis on Thursday.

According to Anderson, “The focus of the call was not on Thursday’s rally, which Kirk will not be attending.”

Cousins was coming off a 28-10 victory over the Giants in which he completed 22 of 27 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both touchdowns, as part of seven passes for 130 yards, went to Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen, to whom Cousins apologized earlier in the week for a lack of involvement in the offense.

Cousins’s performance Sunday was anything but sorry, which might have quelled the ire of Minnesota fans, at least for the time being. Signed as a 2018 free agent to an unprecedented contract — a fully guaranteed $84 million over three years — the eighth-year veteran has been viewed by many as a disappointment, getting off to a low-wattage start this year after failing to lead a highly touted Vikings squad to the playoffs last season.

Cousins has previous ties to Trump: In 2017, he had an opportunity to play a round of golf with him.

“Great experience,” Cousins, then the Redskins’ starting quarterback, said at the time. “I didn’t ever think that would happen."

Kirk Cousins played golf w/ President Trump this past weekend. They talked about everything, including LeBron James. https://t.co/WUAup5xuW7 pic.twitter.com/xKybpwB4Iv — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) June 16, 2017

“I got an invite. I thought somebody was pranking me,” Cousins said of the outing to Sports Illustrated later in the year. “… Look, if it had been any president — far left, far right, middle — I was gonna go. That’s the President of the United States. If any other former president would love to play golf, I’m open to it. Let me know.

“He was — how do you say it? — just a normal guy,” the quarterback continued. “He was pretty easy to talk to. He was friendly and, frankly, he asked a lot of questions, about the Redskins and my situation. How long have you been there? How long are you under contract?”

As it turned out, Cousins would not be under contract with the Redskins for much longer. But while his move to Minnesota involved huge money, his passing statistics this season had not been quite as eye-popping.

That changed Sunday, and apparently, Trump took note.

