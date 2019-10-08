The Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-1, on Monday night to set up a deciding Game 5 in Los Angeles, and they pulled it off in large part because of one five-batter sequence in the fifth inning. What started with a Trea Turner single and finished with the Zimmerman homer illustrated what drove their offense all season.

The Nationals thrived on contact. They walked lots and struck out little. They sacrificed and bunted and came to represent much of what’s uncommon in the analytics age. The approach embodied Manager Dave Martinez’s aggressive philosophy, and it’s a sizable reason they’re now tied in this National League Division Series despite being out-homered 8-2.

“To play chess a little bit and get your pieces set up in order to strike …” Eaton said of the fifth inning, grinning as he trailed off. “It's the beauty of baseball. It's the little things; walks here, bunts here.”

Ryan Zimmerman blasts Nationals past Dodgers, 6-1, to force Game 5 in L.A.

The bullpen door swung open in the fifth. The Dodgers summoned left-hander Julio Urías to maintain a 1-1 tie. Urías had baffled the Nationals in Games 2 and 3, yielding just one hit in three innings, but the hitters believed they had a chance to finally break through. They were seeing the 23-year-old for the third time in four days.

Urías attacked the leadoff hitter, Trea Turner, up and away, just as he had in Game 3. The Nationals shortstop worked a 3-1 count and expected a change-up in the zone, because Urías had thrown him one several times before regardless of the situation. But Urías surprised him. The left-hander threw a fifth straight fastball, and this one wasn’t headed for the same spot. It ran inside, belt-high and middle-in. Turner smacked it into left field.

“It was a mistake,” Turner said. “He tried going away again and missed.”

Eaton knew he needed a safe bunt this time. He’d tried to push-bunt in Game 1, to effectively slap the ball over the head of Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, but it resulted in a soft pop-up. Eaton decided to be aggressive and square early, because he wanted time to adjust if Urías threw his slider or curveball. Eaton put his face directly behind the barrel so he could watch the spin and resolved that, if he screwed up and fouled the ball off, “it better hit me in the face.”

He guessed right. Urías threw a high, 82-mph slider and though it was “awkward,” Eaton rolled the ball down the third base line. Justin Turner threw to first as Trea Turner scooted into second.

Anthony Rendon didn’t go to the plate looking for a specific pitch or location. He prepared for the fastball, because it’s easier to slow down than catch up. He realized on the first pitch, a curveball in the dirt, he was recognizing Urías’s pitches better out of his hand than he had in previous at-bats, perhaps because of familiarity. The second pitch, a 96-mph fastball, ran inside and belt-high to almost the same spot Urías missed with against Turner. Rendon slapped it into left field and Turner sprinted home from the second to give the Nationals a lead they never relinquished.

“Keep the line moving,” Rendon said, smiling.

Urías fell behind Juan Soto 2-0, but the Nationals’ young outfielder missed a slider up in the zone, practically where Eaton had bunted, and popped out to third base. Soto tossed his bat in frustration. He hadn’t moved anyone.

Howie Kendrick wanted to see if Urías could regain his command, so he watched a curveball sail over the heart of the plate for strike one. The young left-hander threw to first twice, seemingly to get his timing as much as check on Rendon, who wasn’t a base-stealing threat. Kendrick watched a fastball miss upstairs and then, when Urías missed his spot on the next pitch, pounced. The fastball ran inside, about belt-high but this time off the plate. Kendrick stayed through the ball and knocked it into center field while Rendon scampered to third.

“Mine was a good pitch by him actually,” Kendrick said. “I was just able to get enough of the barrel there.”

He shrugged, adding, “Sometimes that happens.”

Max Scherzer is Max Scherzer again, and the Nationals’ season lives because of it

The bullpen door opened again. Pedro Baez trotted in as Urías walked to the Dodgers dugout. Urías went down to the clubhouse to watch video and later lamented that, though he felt 100 percent, his stuff didn’t look like it.

“I missed a lot of pitches,” he said through a team translator. “And I paid the price."

The young left-hander watched from the dugout as Baez’s second pitch, a 96-mph fastball, missed the zone but not Zimmerman’s bat. The original National crushed a moonshot to center field. Nationals Park stood and roared as it watched the ball fly out, a glimpse of the franchise’s past and what it hopes for the future. Zimmerman rounded the bases and, when he stepped on home plate, slapped five with Rendon and Kendrick.

His home run will be remembered, and who was on base quickly forgotten. But what made this home run important on the scoreboard, what gave the Nationals the lead and critical insurance runs, were the four at-bats before.

Staff writer Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed reporting to this story.

