“One of the things that I think is so special about him that I never realized and really, truly appreciated until I got into this role here was how much he really protected me. When I was a coordinator, in a lot of ways, he kind of groomed me and brought me along to where you kind of learn some of the things about how you’re setting up a game plan, how you want to call a game.

“He protected me from a lot of the things that — I don’t know that a lot of people would do that. I think that’s a real demonstration on who he is as a man and I’m forever indebted to him. That organization was really good to me. It’s something that you just realize how tough this league is. I love Jay Gruden, love what he’s meant to my family and to me and I’m always in his corner.”

McVay began his coaching career under Jon Gruden, as an assistant wide receivers coach in Tampa Bay. After a stint with the Florida Tuskers and Jay Gruden in the U.S. Football League in 2009, he was hired as assistant tight ends coach in 2010 by Mike Shanahan and promoted the next year to tight ends coach. When Gruden was named the head coach in 2014, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and, in January 2017, McVay was hired as the Rams’ head coach.

“He’s going to have a lot of options. I think the first thing is anytime something like this occurs, you want to be able to say, ‘I’m just there for you’ and you love them and care about them no matter what as a friend. I think he’s in a great situation, where he’s got great family and he’ll have a lot of options,” McVay said. “Those are things that I think we’ll sure discuss at some point, but right now, it’s more about just reaching out to a buddy and seeing how he’s doing.”

