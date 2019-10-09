

Week 6 is the week your managerial skills begin being put to the test in fantasy football. The NFL’s Week 5 saw more injuries and there’s twice as many teams on a bye week than the past two weeks.

Even the most confident owner might need a little advice this weekend. And that’s why I’m here.

We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: Bills, Bears, Colts and Raiders.

Sleepers

Adrian Peterson, RB, Redskins: Washington’s new coach, Bill Callahan, says he wants to get the running game going. Callahan has specialized in offensive line work throughout his NFL coaching career so I believe him. Callahan hopes to ease the burden for whichever quarterback is behind center. Most of this wouldn’t matter most other weeks, but Washington has a matchup in which it can hold its own, and then some perhaps. It may provide Peterson a chance to put up a productive week in fantasy. Peterson is owned in nearly 49 percent of ESPN leagues, but he was only started in 7 percent of leagues in Week 5.

Ito Smith, RB, Falcons: A week after scoring his first touchdown of the season, Smith turned in his best game of the year in Week 5. Smith finished with 64 yards from scrimmage and hauled in six receptions, so he stands to produce a little more in PPR leagues. Atlanta is at Arizona this Sunday. While the Cardinals appear to be a little stingy vs. opposing running backs, that might just be a product of their secondary being very generous. A pass-catching running back such as Smith has a chance to produce. He’s available in 90 percent of ESPN leagues, and long-term he offers some upside should Devonta Freeman get banged up.

Darius Slayton, WR, Giants: With a slew of injuries, Slayton has seen more playing time in recent weeks. He’s received five targets in two of the past three weeks, and is coming off a four-catch, 62-yard outing vs. a tough Minnesota secondary. New York will be without Sterling Shepard when it faces New England on Thursday night. It’s hardly an ideal matchup for Slayton, but owners in desperate need of a wide receiver may need an alternative. The hope if you are considering Slayton is that he’ll accumulate enough targets to provide a solid fantasy result. Slayton is owned in less than 1 percent of ESPN leagues. Furthermore, there are matchups in the weeks ahead that offer more upside for Slayton.

Fringe Starters

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: Gallup missed two weeks but picked up where he left off, hauling in seven receptions (14 targets) for 113 yards and a touchdown. He may have been drafted as a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, but Gallup is entering must-play territory given what we’ve seen of him. And let’s not forget that his Week 5 production came against a tough Green Bay defense. Dallas will look to get back in the win column this weekend. For owners in need of an WR2/flex play, you could do a lot worse than Gallup.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Redskins: That’s right, when Miami is on the schedule, you just might find fantasy advice that suggests not one but two players from the opposing team. In Week 6, McLaurin fits the bill so well that a computer model is advising to get him in the lineup. McLaurin has had at least 50 yards in each game and stands to do it again this weekend.

Dede Westbrook, WR, Jaguars: In standard scoring leagues, Westbrook isn’t making a lot of noise. In PPR leagues, however, Westbrook is doing just enough to warrant weekly consideration. Jacksonville’s offense does have its issues at times, but Westbrook continues to make his presence known. While the Week 6 matchup against New Orleans isn’t a great one, Westbrook has been performed well enough against other tough defenses that he may be useful to owners in need of an WR2/flex play.

Injury Decisions

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants: Barkley leads a parade of players on New York’s roster who are potentially out of action in Week 6. Barkley continues to work his way back from an ankle injury, but with the Giants playing Thursday, chances are slim Barkley will be available.

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams: Cooks is in concussion protocol after leaving early in Week 5. Los Angeles would use Josh Reynolds in its wide receiver sets should Cooks be unable to go.

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets: Darnold received clearance to play in Week 6 as New York faces Dallas. He’s a hard recommendation because he’s been out with a physically draining illness. It might be best to see him play a week before using him in lineups. WRs Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder do get a boost with the Jets having their starting QB back.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants: Engram is battling a knee injury and isn’t looking good for suiting up on the short week.

Wayne Gallman, RB, Giants: Gallman is in concussion protocol, and with New York playing Thursday, he appears to have been ruled out for Week 6.

David Johnson, RB, Cardinals: Johnson suffered some tightness in his back during Week 5 and could be iffy for Week 6. That would be disastrous for Johnson owners because Arizona hosts Atlanta. The Falcons have been struggling mightily on defense and anyone who has a piece of the Cardinals’ offense would be wise to insert them into the lineup. Monitor his status through the week and check back here for injury updates on Friday.

Christian Kirk, WR, Cardinals: Kirk missed Week 5 after hurting his ankle in Week 4. Arizona hopes to have him available in Week 6 against Atlanta. Kirk owners are hoping that’s the case because the Falcons’ secondary has been very generous and represent an appealing matchup.

Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants: Shepard is battling his second concussion of the season and like Gallman, the team doesn’t plan on him playing in Thursday night’s game against New England.

