A married couple said they were kicked out of Tuesday’s exhibition game between the 76ers and the Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association in Philadelphia for displaying signs that read “Free Hong Kong” and “Free HK” and then shouting the former slogan after security officers took their signs away.

these are the signs that led to two fans being kicked out of Tuesday’s 76ers vs. Guangzhou Loong Lions game *in Philadelphia* pic.twitter.com/xzQxhNyqIy — David Paulk 波大卫 (@davidpaulk) October 9, 2019

Sam Wachs, a Philadelphia resident who said he lived in Hong Kong for two years, told NBC 10 that Wells Fargo Center security officers first confiscated their signs and then kicked him out along with his wife after they yelled “Free Hong Kong” in the second quarter.

“We were just sitting in our seats near the Chinese bench,” Wachs said.

“We were saying, ‘Free Hong Kong,’ " Wachs continued. “What’s wrong with that?”

The Post has reached out to the 76ers for comment but has yet to hear back.

The NBA has been under fire since Friday, when Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of protesters in Hong Kong drew condemnation in mainland China. The NBA’s initial statement about Morey’s tweet was criticized for being too deferential to China, with which it has a long and lucrative financial history, while a statement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday supporting the right of NBA players and executives to speak freely about human rights was condemned by China.

That country’s state broadcaster announced Tuesday that it would not televise any of the NBA preseason games being played in China this week. In Shanghai, NBA banners promoting Thursday’s Lakers-Nets preseason game are being taken down.

All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically.

Game is still officially “on”...as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen. pic.twitter.com/6MFqnWGjFN — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 9, 2019

