“Adam is a very progressive leader. We all remember how he handled the situation with the former owner of the Clippers [Donald Sterling, who was forced to sell the team over racist comments]. It made everybody proud because it was the right thing to do,” Popovich said (via MySanAntonio.com). “A couple of years ago, I was walking the streets in New York City during the gay pride parade. I turned around and here comes a float, and Adam is standing on a float with a big sign in support of LGBTQ. And I felt great again, just like I did with the Clipper deal.”

The sports arm of Chinese broadcaster CCTV countered that “any remarks that challenge national sovereignty and social stability do not belong to the category of free speech.” Silver told reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday that he anticipated a financial fallout over the matter. “I do know there are consequences from freedom of speech; we will have to live with those consequences,” he said.

Popovich, who has said that Trump “brings out the dark side of human beings for his own purpose” and has called him a “soulless coward,” didn’t mention the president by name Tuesday night, but his meaning was clear as he spoke about how Silver seemed to put free speech ahead of the economic riches that China represents as an NBA market.

“[Silver] came out strongly for freedom of speech. I felt great again. He’s been a heck of a leader in that respect and very courageous. Then you compare it to what we’ve had to live through the past three years, it’s a big difference. A big gap there, leadership-wise and courage-wise,” Popovich said. “It wasn’t easy for him to say. He said that in an environment fraught with possible economic peril. But he sided with the principles that we all hold dearly, or most of us did until the last three years. I’m thrilled with what he said. The courage and leadership displayed is off the charts by comparison.”

He continued, “We’ve all talked about or heard about all the talking heads have and everybody for the last three years, ‘What kind of country do you want to be? Who are we? Where do we want to go?’ Adam said something that helps you understand what direction you need to go in, rather than the cowardice of not being able to respond to something of the murder of Mr. [Jamal] Khashoggi [a Washington Post contributing columnist]. There are many, many incidents like that where leadership and courage mean nothing. It’s all about personal aggrandizement. I was thrilled.”

