Stephen Strasburg will start for the Nationals opposite Walker Buehler. The Nationals’ veteran right-hander is making the biggest start of his life one year removed from one of the worst seasons of his career. Strasburg rebounded from a difficult, injury-riddled 2018 to become the most dominant and durable he’s ever been this year. His dominant Game 2 performance — six innings, no walks, 10 strikeouts, one earned run — nosed down his postseason ERA to 0.64, the best mark in MLB history for anyone with four or more postseason starts.

Buehler will not be easy to out-duel. The 25-year-old right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 17⅔ postseason innings. He blanked the Nationals in Game 1 over six innings and allowed just one hit. The Nationals will tell you they chased pitches out of the zone and took a questionable offensive approach in Game 1, but they need actualize those adjustments in Game 5 to escape with their first-ever playoff series win.

Game information

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers (series tied 2-2)

When: Wednesday, 8:37 p.m.

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Starting pitchers: Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) vs. Walker Buehler (14-4, 3.26 ERA)

Pregame reading

In this Game 5, the Nationals can embrace possibility, not fear failure. Revel in the present vibe that precedes Game 5 of the Nats’ 2019 division series against the Dodgers. Do you sense dread? It’s not there, Barry Svrluga writes. (Read more)

Ryan Zimmerman blasts Nationals past Dodgers, 6-1, to force Game 5 in L.A. Max Scherzer was dominant, the offense finally clicked and Washington will now have a chance to take the series on Wednesday. (Read more)

Ryan Zimmerman’s goose-bump moment sends Nats to L.A. with Stephen Strasburg and plenty of hope. The onetime “Face of the Franchise” provides another memory — and now the Nationals have another ace to play in Game 5, writes Thomas Boswell. (Read more)

Max Scherzer is Max Scherzer again, and the Nationals’ season lives because of it. Scherzer followed a perfect relief outing in Game 2 with a vital seven-inning, one-run, four-hit, three-walk, seven-strikeout performance that was the backbone of a Game 4 victory, writes Barry Svrluga. (Read more)

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler delivers when called upon. The young right-hander was fully prepared for his Game 1 showdown with Patrick Corbin, and he did not disappoint. Buehler stretched his postseason shutout streak to 15 innings in a dominant performance. (Read more)

‘It’s my job’: Trea Turner serves as Nationals’ rally starter in Game 4 win. Turner busted loose on Monday, going 3 for 5 with two runs scored and a double in the Game 4 win. (Read more)

Juan Soto is a very quick learner. Just listen to his English. In his second season, Soto relies less and less on interpreters. He always responds in English. He does one-on-one interviews on his own, usually with familiar reporters, and once joked: “If you’re okay with rephrasing your questions, I’m okay with doing my best to answer.” (Read more)

