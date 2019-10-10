

Errol Spence celebrated his win over Shawn Porter last month. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

Undefeated welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured in a car crash early Thursday morning in Dallas, CBS 11 reports.

Police told the Dallas television station that a man — identified by the station as Spence — was driving his Ferrari at a high rate of speed northbound on South Riverfront Boulevard near downtown Dallas when the vehicle went over the median and flipped multiple times.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was taken to the intensive care unit of Methodist Hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

Spence (26-0) scored a split-decision victory over veteran Shawn Porter on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles to add the WBC welterweight title to his IBF crown, which he won in 2017.

“This is a lifetime dream,” Spence said, per the Associated Press. “It shows hard work pays off. … Shawn Porter is a rough and awkward fighter. I didn’t get off what I wanted to. He’s a true champion. He made it tough … [but] all my punches have bad intentions.”

Before the bout, ESPN had ranked Spence, 29, as the world’s No. 5 boxer in its pound-for-pound rankings. Yahoo’s Kevin Iole ranks him fourth.