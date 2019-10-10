“yes!!!!!!!! lets go @Nationals !!!!,” Ovechkin, who threw the ceremonial first pitch before Washington’s Game 4 win at Nationals Park on Monday, tweeted in his distinctive style after the Nats clinched their first trip to the NLCS in team history. “c u back in DC.”

yes!!!!!!!! lets go @Nationals !!!! c u back in DC ))))) pic.twitter.com/3S3voxGBuP — Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8) October 10, 2019

The Capitals kick off a two-game road trip in Nashville on Thursday before traveling to Dallas for a date with the Stars on Saturday. They return home to host Colorado on Monday, and with an off day on Tuesday, there’s a decent chance a few of Coach Todd Reirden’s players will be in the stands at Nationals Park for Game 4.

Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov, John Carlson, Nicklas Backstrom, Braden Holtby and Garnet Hathaway attended Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday. In their latest show of support for their baseball-playing brethren, the entire team sported red Nationals T-shirts under their suit jackets on Wednesday’s trip to Nashville. The Capitals continue to use a Nationals batting helmet as their “Hard Hat” award, which goes to the most deserving player after every game. The Nationals wore Capitals hats during batting practice during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup title run in 2018.

Capitals radio play-by-play man John Walton and several colleagues, including the NBC Sports Washington broadcast team of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin, gathered at a Nashville bar to watch Game 5. They went wild when Howie Kendrick’s 10th-inning grand slam gave the Nationals the lead for good.

Captain, the Capitals’ very good dog, presumably slept through Wednesday night’s excitement. Oshie woke up to a proposed “friendly wager” on the Nationals-Cardinals NLCS from former NHL defenseman Barret Jackman, his teammate for seven years with the Blues.

“I’m in,” Oshie replied, without knowing the terms.

After Wednesday, who would dare bet against the Nationals? Certainly not some of their biggest fans.

