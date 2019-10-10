The most recent was a 4-3 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, with the Capitals turnover in their offensive zone becoming a 2-on-1 on the other end of the ice that led to the winning goal 43 seconds into overtime. The prior was a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina off a tip-in at the front of the net at the 4:04 mark of overtime.

Capitals Coach Todd Reirden isn’t looking to change up the team’s concepts. Rather, it’s all about finding the right combination of players to be on the ice. Reirden said because the team doesn’t spend a lot of time practicing three-on-three entering the season, he sees the benefits of going through such experiences early.

AD

AD

“We should be stronger at than we are right now, and it is up to us; for me, it is to find the right personnel,” said Reirden, whose team is 2-0-2 to start the season. “I am not going to change some of our concepts to it because that hasn’t been the problem. It’s been situations where we have lost races on the ice, and that is something that should not happen to us.”

The Capitals’ overtime philosophy is fairly simple. It is all about puck management, time management on shifts, understanding who on the opposition is on the ice, attacking forwards, and when there is an opportunity on the rush, take advantage.

“It is something that, when we are at our best, that is what we are doing,” Reirden said.

AD

Kuznetsov, who was on the ice during Dallas’ winning goal Tuesday night, explained the need for players to understand time and space on the ice, understanding how certain 1-on-1 situations quickly can end up in a poor 2-on-1 situation the other way. That’s when patience needs to emphasized.

AD

“You just have to hold down on the puck a little bit more, let them tire and as soon as you get a chance you have to execute,” Kuznetsov said. “You cannot waste a shot. If you have an opportunity you have to understand how important it be for your chance to shoot the puck.”

But sometimes, things don’t go according to plan. A player can fall down, an ill-timed line shift could swing it the other way, or there is no time to regroup as the puck swings the other direction when a shot goes wide past the net. Reirden said he thinks the evolution of overtime since three-on-three was implemented for the 2015-16 NHL season is how many goals that are scored off the rush and how few are really scored off the offensive zone.

AD

“Sometimes [expletive] happens,” Kuznetsov said. “You are not going to predict all the plays, you have to hold onto the puck and control the puck.”

AD

Goaltender Braden Holtby said he prepares the same for overtime as he would during regulation, just with the understanding players on the ice having a little more time and space. For him, it’s all about sticking to his habits. When asked if it’s fun or strenuous to play in overtime, Holtby responded it’s “better than a shootout.”

“We’re still working on that area,” Holtby said of the team’s overtime play. “Had a couple shifts that were really good and a couple that just we weren’t on the same page and that is just early in the season and we know we have the skill to really dominate over time and it is one of those things that you keep working on.”

Capitals expected lines vs Predators:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Stephenson-Hathaway



Siegenthaler-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Gudas-Lewington



Holtby — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 10, 2019

Read more on the Washington Capitals:

AD