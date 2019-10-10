AD

The Mystics, who are playing in their second consecutive finals, have been the most dominant team in the WNBA all season behind a fast-paced, fluid offense that helped them break numerous league and franchise records. They’re led by league MVP Elena Delle Donne, who became the first women’s pro basketball player to join the 50-40-90 club this season, and all-stars Kristi Toliver and Emma Meesseman.

Delle Donne was second in the league in scoring averaging 19.5 points per game this season but has been playing hurt most of this series — she’s got a herniated disk in her back that’s pinching on a nerve — and has averaged 12 points in the past two games. Even so, her presence on the court alone helps Washington. Delle Donne, 30, is considered one of the best talents in a generation in basketball, but like Thibault, she too is looking for her first WNBA title.

A win for the Sun would be just as big of a milestone in Connecticut, which returned to the WNBA Finals this year for the first time since 2005. The Sun has almost as much scoring prowess as Washington, with 6-foot-6 Jonquel Jones leading the way and Alyssa Thomas and Courtney Williams backing her up.

The keys to a win are about the same for both teams: Whoever wins the battle on the boards and whichever team gets out to a good start will have a huge leg up in the quest for a WNBA Title. For the Mystics, it’ll be important to limit Jones’s touches, especially in the paint, and move the ball well on offense. For the Sun, the goal is aggressive defense and to not let Washington get hot from the three-point line, especially with the Mystics playing on their home court.

