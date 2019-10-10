

Banners advertising NBA games in Shanghai have been taken down. (Aly Song/Reuters)

The Chinese government will not allow players and coaches from the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets to talk with reporters before or after Thursday’s preseason game in Shanghai, the latest salvo in an increasingly contentious situation between the NBA and China that began last week when the Houston Rockets’ general manager tweeted his support of protesters in Hong Kong.

The game is being played as scheduled, though it will not be seen on television in China: The country’s state broadcaster announced Tuesday that it would not air any of the NBA preseason games being played in the country this week (the Lakers and Nets play again on Saturday in Shenzhen).

The scene as the Lakers take the court 15 minutes before this game. pic.twitter.com/zj4LUIGtdf — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 10, 2019

According to the Athletic’s Bill Oram, who is in Shanghai, a pregame news conference with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also will not be held. The Chinese government previously had canceled an NBA Cares event to benefit the Special Olympics in Shanghai along with a fan event ahead of the game. Banners promoting Thursday’s game also were taken down.

NBA players typically speak to reporters both before and after games.

Needless to say, the NBA will no longer be needing this pic.twitter.com/JdERWtl40M — Bill Oram (@billoram) October 10, 2019

Last Friday, Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted out his support of protesters in Hong Kong, drawing condemnation in mainland China and leading several Chinese companies to suspend ties with the franchise, even after Morey apologized for the statement.

Reuters reported Thursday that all Rockets gear had been pulled from several Nike stores in mainland China after store managers received a memo dictating the merchandise be removed.

People are passing out Chinese flags outside the arena. One saw some media shooting it and waved his flag in front of cameras. pic.twitter.com/8o4fiYuyQE — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 10, 2019

The NBA’s initial attempt to tamp down the issue was viewed as overly deferential to China, with which it has a long and financially fruitful relationship. In a second statement Tuesday, Silver declared his support for the free-speech rights of the league’s players and executives, which drew the ire of the Chinese government.

“We are not apologizing for Daryl exercising his freedom of expression,” Silver said Tuesday at a news conference in Japan. “I regret … that so many people are upset including millions and millions of our fans. At the end of the day, we come with basketball as an opportunity to sell dreams, sell hopes. That we are causing disruption in people’s lives and that we are causing disharmony, that’s something I regret.”

Nearly all of the NBA’s Chinese business partners have publicly announced that they are ending or suspending their relationships with the league.

Protests have taken place at several exhibition games in the United States, as well. On Tuesday, a married couple was removed from a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Guangzhou Loong-Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association after they held up signs reading “Free Hong Kong” and “Free HK” and then shouted the slogans when their signs were taken away by security. Wednesday night, at least five vocal demonstrations broke out before and during the first half of the Wizards’ matchup against the Loong-Lions in Washington.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a man wearing a Rockets jersey was arrested for posting a photo of himself about to burn a Chinese flag with a comment: “I live and die with the team.”

