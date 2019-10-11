“I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin’s employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin,” Nalley wrote in a statement also attributed to a public relations executive, Jasmine Windham.

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released statements today to clear up some facts surrounding their client: pic.twitter.com/Wo86KTkKDM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2019

In February, Kaepernick settled a grievance filing with the NFL, in which he alleged that team owners colluded to punish him for originating player protests of racial injustice during pregame renditions of the national anthem. Kaepernick began kneeling during the anthem in the 2016 season, inspiring other NFL players and athletes in different sports to emulate his example, and after parting ways with the 49ers in March 2017, he has been unable to find employment in the league.

Noting that the grievance filing doesn’t preclude Kaepernick from signing with a team, with Eric Reid’s addition to the Carolina Panthers after being part of the same grievance process as an example, Nalley wrote that not only has “not a single team” offered the quarterback a job since 2016, but that “not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout.”

“Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, [Seahawks Coach] Pete Carroll said Colin is ‘a starter in this league,’” Nalley wrote. “No other NFL team has worked out or interviewed Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”

Kaepernick himself has made it clear that he wants to revive an NFL career that saw him lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and two trips to the NFC championship game in six seasons with the team.

On Aug. 7, he released a video that showed him working out in a gym, with a graphic stating that he had been “denied work” to that point for 889 days. “Still ready,” he said in a voice-over.

5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019

Approximately a month after that, Kaepernick shared a video that showed him on a field throwing passes to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Kaepernick described himself at the time as “staying ready against the odds.”

A few weeks earlier, Kaepernick posted a video celebrating the third-year anniversary of his first sideline protest, during a 49ers preseason game. “I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation,” he tweeted, “despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

To those who have claimed that Kaepernick would be too much of a “distraction” to an NFL team, Nalley pointed out that his client’s former coach with the 49ers, Chip Kelly, said the quarterback was “zero distraction.” The agent also cited the fact that, at the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick’s fellow 49ers voted for him to receive a team award given to the player who most embodies “inspirational and courageous play."

Much of the statement was devoted to listing statistics that Nalley feels showed Kaepernick’s “ability to play football at the highest level.” The agent cited Kaepernick’s numbers over the 12 games he played in 2016 after recovering from “three surgeries” that year — 16 touchdown passes to four interceptions, 2,241 passing yards, 468 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns — and noted that the quarterback has the sixth-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history, “directly ahead of Derek Carr (7th), Drew Brees (8th), and Matt Ryan (9th).”

Nalley did not mention that Kaepernick notched a 1-10 record in 11 starts in his final season for San Francisco, but did note that those 49ers “ranked 4th in dropped passes and 29th in pass blocking efficiency, with a defense that ranked 32nd in points per game” over Kaepernick’s starts.

“In summary,” Nalley wrote, “it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

