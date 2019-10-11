Washington, the WNBA’s overwhelming title favorite since September, dominated the league during the regular season with its highly efficient offense (a league-high 112.9 points per 100 possessions). That offensive rating got even better during the Mystics’ postseason run (114.2 points per 100 possessions), due in part to a system modeled after some of the most successful NBA offenses, especially in terms of three-point shooting.

The NBA’s love affair with the three-point shot is well documented. NBA franchises averaged just 22.8 three-point attempts a game five years ago; that number ballooned to 32 three-point attempts per game in 2018-19. The Golden State Warriors relied on the three-point shot during each of their past five NBA Finals bids (averaging 38 per game from 2014-15 to 2018-19). Their foils in the Finals for most of that span, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, launched more than 10,000 three-point shots (an average of 30.8 per game) during the regular season from 2014-15 to 2017-18, making them one of two teams (the Houston Rockets are the other) to attempt 10,000 or more three-point shots over that span.

The Mystics, by comparison, attempted a league-leading 25.4 three-point shots per during the 2019 regular season. (WNBA games are shorter than NBA games, and the Mystics’ regular-season average would equate to 30.2 attempts over 48 minutes.) They averaged nearly 25 three-point shots per game during the playoffs, too — about five attempts more per game than the rest of the WNBA playoff field averaged.

Despite only making four three-pointers in the deciding game, three-point shooting accounted for more than a third of the Mystics’ postseason points. The Sun, by comparison, only tallied a little more than a quarter of their points from long range. Washington’s previous opponent in the playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces, managed a league-low 20 percent of their postseason points from beyond the three-point line.

Kristi Toliver led the three-point barrage for the Mystics during the playoffs with 48 attempts, followed by Natasha Cloud (45) and Delle Donne (33), with all three players converting close to 40 percent of their long-range chances. Emma Meesseman, meanwhile, took her three-point shooting to a new level in the playoffs. She shot 42 percent on three-point attempts during the regular season and then made almost 60 percent of her attempts in the postseason, despite increasing her volume from 2.0 to 3.4 attempts per game.

Meesseman also led the Mystics with 27 shots around the basket (resulting in 40 points) during the championship run. Attacking the rim, like three-point shooting, is also highly efficient and a staple of the modern NBA, and that combined approach made Meesseman Washington’s most efficient shooter in the playoffs. She averaged 1.3 points per attempt over nine playoff games, a higher efficiency rate than Delle Donne (1.1), Toliver (1.0) or Cloud (1.0). In fact, the Mystics’ offensive rating during the postseason improved from 108.3 to 114.7 when Meesseman on the court. No wonder she was named the WNBA Finals MVP.

“She was the difference,” Toliver said of Meesseman after Game 5. “ … She wanted the ball in the biggest moments, and a couple years ago she didn’t. And so that’s a huge credit to her and her growth as a player and a person. So she was enormous for us.”

So was Washington’s NBA-style offense.

