Yet Sánchez, who delivered five innings of one-run ball in Game 3 of the NL Division Series, might offer exactly what the Nationals need. The Cardinals’ bats struggled this season and St. Louis’s offense was, by some metrics, the worst to qualify for baseball’s postseason. The Atlanta Braves further exposed holes in the Cardinals’ lineup during a 3-0 win in Game 2 of the NLDS, throwing just 12 four-seam fastballs in 116 total pitches. The Nationals could exploit this potential weakness with Stephen Strasburg’s curveball, Patrick Corbin’s slider and, more pressingly, Sánchez’s array of off-speed weapons.

The Nationals’ offense is built around putting the ball in play, and that’ll be a dynamic to watch against a pitcher like Mikolas, who throws to contact and still has shown an ability to escape. Last season, in his first year back in MLB, he allowed an NL-leading 183 hits and turned in a 2.84 ERA. This season has been tougher, with a 4.16 ERA, but he’s showed progress in the postseason and delivered five innings of one-run ball in Game 1 against a difficult Braves lineup. He also threw an inning of scoreless relief in Game 4, which means he threw 10 pitches just four days ago. How that affects a possible pitch count in Game 1 of the NLCS is unclear, but it’s something the Nationals might try to exploit with long at-bats to dig into a solid bullpen early in the series.

