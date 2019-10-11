

Nationals right-hander Daniel Hudson celebrates after recording the final out of Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers at Nationals Park. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Daniel Hudson, one of the few relievers the Washington Nationals trust late in games, will not be on the active roster for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The veteran right-hander will begin the series on the paternity list after he flew from Los Angeles to Phoenix to be with his wife, Sara, who gave birth to the couple’s third child, a daughter, who arrived in the early hours of Friday morning, according to Manager Dave Martinez. Everything went “great," a person with knowledge of the situation told The Post, and Hudson chose to spend an extra day with his wife.

The 32-year-old expects to be back for Game 2 on Saturday. The player designated to be deactivated whenever he returns is Wander Suero, a right-handed reliever Manager Dave Martinez leaned on throughout the season (his 78 appearances led the team).

Hudson’s absence is important. He and left-hander Sean Doolittle are the two relievers on whom Martinez relies the most. Martinez will likely use Tanner Rainey in Hudson’s high-leverage role if the situation dictates Friday night, though any save opportunity would likely fall to Doolittle.

Rainey, a 26-year-old right-hander with a high-90s fastball, earned Martinez’s trust in the seventh inning of Game 5 of the NLDS in Los Angeles. He entered and retired both the hitters he faced. Martinez complimented Rainey’s body of work over since September started, when he allowed two runs in 9⅓ innings of work while posting a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 14-3. The free passes are what hurt Rainey in the past, but if he has put those issues behind him he could be a big boost for a Nationals bullpen in Hudson’s absence.

Pregame reading

NLCS preview: Nationals’ new kids on the block meet the Cardinals’ old guard. The two lower seeds will start their battle on Friday for a chance to go to the World Series. (Read more)

Kurt Suzuki may be back in Nationals’ lineup in Game 1. The catcher had X-rays on his left hand, and the results were negative. He also may have avoided a concussion after being hit by a fastball Wednesday night. Manager Dave Martinez said Suzuki is expected to be cleared to play. (Read more)

Nationals’ Game 5 win had eerie echoes of Washington’s baseball past. From the eighth-inning rally to the starter-in-relief to the date when the games finished, the Nationals appear to be channeling the 1924 Senators, and it’s getting spooky. (Read more)

Nationals fans will never forget Game 5, but here are five details to remember. Home runs get headlines, but a few overlooked performances are worth appreciating — and could have resonance, as columnist Barry Svrluga writes. (Read more)

These are the Cardinals and Nationals who will decide the NLCS. With the World Series four wins away, look for these players to play key roles in who gets there, starting with a pair of star third basemen. (Read more)

The Nationals now get a shot at their original playoff tormentor: The Cardinals. A (sometimes painful) look back at the 2012 NLDS, Washington’s first taste of playoff heartbreak in more than a half-century, delivered by these very Cardinals. (Read more)

Cardinals will use an old-fashioned weapon vs. Nationals: Defense. The Cardinals are the first team in baseball history to go from committing the most errors in one season to the fewest in the next. Their defense might be their best shot against Washington. (Read more)

Read more about the Nationals:

Nationals’ playoff march feels more and more like Capitals’ Stanley Cup run (no jinx)

The Capitals remain all-in on the Nationals’ magical playoff run

Nationals finally break through to NLCS on Howie Kendrick’s 10th-inning grand slam

Boswell: Howie Kendrick keeps the party going, and the Nats are dancing into the NLCS

Clayton Kershaw, of all people, let the Nationals back into Game 5

Svrluga: For heroic Nationals, ghosts of playoffs past are busted in Game 5