The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The homeowner was said by police to have initially kicked Nix in the face as he tried to get through the doggy door, at which point another pitcher in the Padres’ organization, Tom Cosgrove, pulled Nix back outside.

Before the pair could get away, though, the homeowner reached through the doggy door and hit Nix in the back with a stun gun. The homeowner called 911, and police arrested the two ballplayers a few blocks away (via ABC 15).

“We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona,” the Padres said in a statement. “We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.”

A right-hander selected by the Padres in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft, Nix reached the major leagues last year, going 2-5 with a 7.02 ERA in nine starts. After suffering a ligament tear in spring training, he began making minor league appearances in July and he has been participating in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas.

Cosgrove, 23, was a was a 12th-round pick by the Padres in 2017 who pitched for the Padres’ Class A affiliate in Lake Elsinore, Calif.

Nix reportedly told police he thought he was entering his own residence, but was unable to explain why he tried to go through the doggy door in the backyard when his own home has no such entrance. According to the AP, charging documents indicate that the pitcher was not considered to be sober at the time.

