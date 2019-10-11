Offensive tackle Donald Penn (hamstring) is listed as questionable but is trending in the right direction. He did not practice Wednesday but was a full participant Friday.
Tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) and guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) are both good to go after practicing fully Friday. Martin started at right guard with Scherff out last week.
For the Dolphins, offensive lineman Jesse Davis (elbow), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring), linebacker Trent Harris (foot), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), safety Reshad Jones (ankle), cornerback Chris Lammons (toe), safety Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder), receiver Albert Wilson (calf/hip), cornerback Johnson Bademosi (ankle), cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin) and running back Kalen Ballege (foot) were all listed as questionable. All of them were limited in Friday’s practice.
