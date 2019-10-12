

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa checks all the boxes of what Heisman voters typically look for. (Vasha Hunt/Associated Press)

[Complete college football scoreboard and schedule for Week 7]

The Heisman Trophy Watch is a popular pundit pursuit, but let’s emphasize it for what it is: a consideration of who is most likely to win it not who should win it.

So let’s start by emphasizing the award’s recent voting history and use that as a template rather than arguing who is actually the best player in the country. Because let’s face it, the Heisman has often ended up in the hands of the best quarterback on a top-five team — 15 times since 1992, in fact. With a largely similar voter pool, it’s easy to envision an outcome in December similar to the recent past.

[College football viewing guide for Week 7]

Consider:

Quarterbacks have a built-in advantage. It didn’t used to be this way. In a 12-year stretch from 1972 to 1983, not a single QB won the Heisman. But the tide turned with the selections of Andre Ware (1989) and Ty Detmer (1990). Quarterbacks have accounted for the last three Heisman winners, eight of the last nine, 11 of 13, 16 of 19 and 21 of the last 30.

Running backs can win it, though — especially if they play at Alabama. The three non-quarterbacks to claim the Heisman in the 21st century: Derrick Henry (2015), Mark Ingram (2009) and Reggie Bush (2005). The former two backs were on national title teams with the Tide, while Bush famously played for Southern Cal, though as a result of NCAA sanctions you’ll no longer see his name on the official log of winners.

Wide receivers barely register. Quick, name every wideout who was a Heisman finalist since Michigan’s Desmond Howard won it in 1991. The total is five: Alabama’s David Palmer (1993), Marshall’s Randy Moss (1997), Pitt’s Larry Fitzgerald (2003), Alabama’s Amari Cooper (2014) and Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook (2016).

Neither do defensive players or (especially) offensive linemen. Charles Woodson (1997) is the lone primarily defensive player to claim the Heisman, though there were four finalists in the last 10 years (Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh in 2009, LSU’s Tyrann Mathieu in 2011, Notre Dame’s Manti Te’o in 2012 and Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers in 2016). You might be surprised to learn there has been an offensive lineman among the finalists in the last 25 years: Ohio State’s Orlando Pace in 1996.

It’s best to be on a top-five team in the final regular season rankings. Such has been the case for 23 of the last 28 Heisman winners. The exceptions: Florida’s Tim Tebow (the Gators were ninth in the AP poll entering the postseason in 2007), Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (10th in 2012), Baylor’s Robert Griffin III (15th in 2011), Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (15th in 2016) and Texas’s Ricky Williams (20th in 1998).

So where does that leave things as the season approaches its midpoint?

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (1,718 yards, 23 TD, 0 INT passing; 45 yards, 2 TD rushing). The Crimson Tide star checks all the boxes: A quarterback with name recognition based on past exploits who is playing almost flawlessly this season for the nation’s No. 1 team.

2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (1,523 yards, 14 TD, 2 INT passing; 499 yards, 7 TD rushing). Technically not on a top-five team at the moment (the Sooners sit at No. 6), the former Alabama starter could become the third consecutive Sooner quarterback to win the Heisman — and the third in a row to have transferred into Norman.

3. QB Joe Burrow, LSU (1,864 yards, 22 TD, 3 INT passing; 62 yards, 2 TD rushing). The season’s breakout star and the leader of the Tigers’ revitalized offense, Burrow has showdowns with Florida, Auburn and Alabama coming in the next month.

[As LSU revels in a newly brilliant offense, it can thank the coaching cradle of William & Mary]

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,298 yards, 18 TD, 1 INT passing; 283 yards, 8 TD rushing). And here’s a third transfer in a row. Fields had no trouble settling into a star role with the Buckeyes after arriving from Georgia.

5. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (745 yards, 12 TD rushing; 12 receptions for 114 yards and 4 TD). The junior nosed past Melvin Gordon for third on the Badgers’ career rushing list last week and is 225 yards away from passing Montee Ball for second.

6. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,094 yards, 13 TD rushing; 5 receptions for 22 yards). Tough to argue against the inclusion of the nation’s leading rusher, a workhorse who is also tops in the FBS in carries with 162 (18 more than second-place A.J. Dillon of Boston College).

7. RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State (826 yards, 6 TD rushing; 7 receptions for 44 yards and 1 TD). The junior is averaging 7.12 yards per carry, and while the top-five spotlight helps, the presence of a potent quarterback probably limits Dobbins’s ceiling in this exercise.

Five with the most at stake in Week 7

1. Texas. The Red River Shootout-Rivalry-Showdown-Whatchamacallit has taken on several names over the years. Regardless of what you call it, this year it is most assuredly a playoff eliminator game for the Longhorns. Texas (4-1) fell at home to LSU last month, and a stumble against Oklahoma probably creates too much of a gap for the Longhorns to make up — especially in a season that has proven so chalky for the initial favorites.

2a. Florida and 2b. LSU. There’s a fine slate of games this week, but a collision of unbeatens in Death Valley tops the list. Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) had easily its most significant result to date when it upended Auburn at home, while LSU (5-0, 1-0) leads the country in scoring at 54.6 points per game. The loser isn’t completely knocked out of the playoff race, but the winner will have a result that should prove useful.

3. Oklahoma. The Sooners (5-0) won’t get much help from their nonconference schedule (Houston, South Dakota, UCLA) and the Big 12 appears long on interesting teams but short on legitimate top-20 contenders. Jalen Hurts and Co. could overcome a midseason loss to Texas, but this seems like the sort of season a 12-1 Oklahoma team would not be a surefire playoff pick. Better to knock off what appears to be the second-best team in the Big 12.

4. Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (4-1) might already be in the style-points business as they chase a second playoff berth in a row. Their schedule isn’t going to help much, but their next two tests are probably the toughest remaining. Notre Dame could use an impressive victory over unpredictable Southern Cal before an open date and then a trip to defense-first Michigan.

5. Penn State. High on the list of places no playoff contender wishes to visit is Iowa City. Iowa toppled an undefeated Michigan team at home in November 2016 and finished off Ohio State’s playoff hopes with a 55-24 blowout the following year. The Nittany Lions know the dangers well; they were a top-five team in 2017 when they scored a touchdown on the game’s final play to escape 21-19. Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) gets Iowa as it comes off its first loss, a 10-3 decision at Michigan.

Read more:

John Feinstein: Wake Forest is 5-0 and acting like it’s been there before

Maryland’s explosive offense sometimes masks its first-down struggles