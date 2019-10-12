

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, celebrates after finishing in under two hours in Vienna on Saturday. (Leonhard Foeger/Reuters)

Kenyan long-distance runner Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours, blowing through the barrier by nearly 20 seconds in a special event in Vienna.

With thousands cheering him on, Kipchoge completed the 26.2-mile challenge in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

As he crossed the finish line, the 34-year-old pounded his palms on his chest and smiled brightly, then let a throng of fans hoist him into the air.

“I’m the happiest man,” said Kipchoge, a Kenyan flag draped over his shoulders. “No human is limited. You can do it.”

Despite being the fastest marathon ever recorded, Kipchoge’s time won’t count as an official world record because the run didn’t take place in an open event. The challenge, backed by the British chemical company Ineos, was held on a closed 6-mile course in a park in the Austrian capital, and Kipchoge was aided in the run by more than three-dozen pacemakers who rotated in and out several at a time throughout the race.

But the milestone in athletic achievement, long considered impossible, reverberated around the world Saturday morning. In Eldoret, Kenya, where Kipchoge lives with his wife and three children, a massive crowd danced and cheered in the street in celebration of their hometown hero’s accomplishment.

In Vienna, four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome told the Guardian: “It’s phenomenal, it’s fantastic, it’s just incredible to watch him — it looks like he’s not even breathing. He’s just gliding over the road. It’s fantastic to be here, and be part of this atmosphere.”

Kipchoge set the official marathon world record in Berlin in 2018, completing the race in 2 hours, 1 minute and 39 seconds. He set out to break the two-hour mark in 2017 in a closed run in Monza, Italy, but fell short by 26 seconds.

As his run Saturday unfolded, Kipchoge appeared poised to shatter the barrier, clocking an even pace kilometer by kilometer. With six kilometers to go, he was still 10 seconds inside his target time, the BBC reported.

As Kipchoge entered his last few hundred meters, the pacemakers dropped off and Kipchoge started flashing thumbs-up to the crowd.

“We can make this world a beautiful world and a peaceful world,” Kipchoge said at the finish line, according to the BBC. “My wife and three children, I am happy for them to come and witness history.”