

Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov will make his second appearance in net this season. (Nick Wass/AP)

DALLAS — Following the Washington Capitals’ 6-5 loss to the Nashville Predators, Coach Todd Reirden repeatedly stated the same phrase: the team needs to find a way to win with the group of players they have in the room.

It’s a rather simple, routine thought, but with the Capitals on a three-game losing streak and all three coming after blowing a third period lead, continuing to find line combinations that work has been an area of extra emphasis for a group still missing a key blue-liner in Michal Kempny.

[After blowing three straight leads in the third period, Capitals can’t let up]

So on Saturday against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Arena, the Capitals (2-1-2) will make a minor change to their lineup, reuniting a fourth-line that was firing on all cylinders early in the season with the insertion of center Nic Dowd over Chandler Stephenson.

“Just wanted to get Nic back in there after a couple games of being out of the lineup,” Reirden said. “I think Chandler has done some decent things, but just want to find the right combinations that work for our team.”

Dowd will center Garnet Hathaway and Brendan Leipsic, who got time on the second-line Thursday against Nashville. Through the first three games of the season, the trio was just starting to build chemistry. So, when Reirden decided to break the group up when Washington played Dallas for the first time this season, a 4-3 overtime loss, there were some lingering doubts.

After two games with Stephenson in over Dowd, that fourth-line combo is back. Through five games, Hathaway has one goal and one assist, while Leipsic also has one assist. The trio looked like the best line on the ice in the later stages of the Capitals’ 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 4, and had another solid showing in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina in the Capitals’ home opener.

The Capitals other forward lines against the Stars remained the same. Ilya Samsonov will get his second start in net, after his first resulted in that win over the Islanders. Samsonov, 22, finished with 25 saves in his NHL debut, while Braden Holtby has a 1-1-2 record.

“Looking forward to seeing him in his second start and he was solid in the first one and hope we can do better job of insulating him than we have Braden lately,” Reirden said of Samsonov. “So that will be important against a very offensive group with the Dallas Stars, especially here at home.”

On the blue line, the Capitals will still be without Kempny. Counting the contest against Dallas, Kempny will have missed six regular season games. Before the team’s trip to Nashville, Kempny said he was progressing well and he felt good on the ice, but needed more practice time. After tonight, the Capitals will return to D.C. to practice on Sunday ahead of Monday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. That practice should be more of an indication regarding Kempny’s availability.

“Anxiously awaiting him to return,” Reirden said of Kempny. “Just with the situation we have with the extra right-handed defensemen is not ideal and it is the situation we are in right now and we will gladly have him back regardless of the situation, but especially this year.”

Capitals expected lines vs Stars:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd*-Hathaway



Siegenthaler-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

Gudas-Lewington



Samsonov



*Dowd in as 4C over Stephenson — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) October 12, 2019

Read more on the Capitals:

The Capitals are still managing three-on-three situations in overtime

Martin Fehervary modeled his game after Michal Kempny’s. Now, they’re teammates.

The Capitals remain all-in on the Nationals’ magical playoff run