

Juan Soto's shuffle has drawn scowls - and laughs - from opposing pitchers. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Miles Mikolas turned to the Washington Nationals’ dugout, nodded and grabbed his crotch. The St. Louis Cardinals starter, having escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning of the Nationals’ 2-0 win in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, was signaling to the hitter that he didn’t appreciate his antics. The gesture went unacknowledged by Juan Soto.

The Nationals’ 20-year-old phenom had adjusted himself at Mikolas earlier in the at-bat as part of the elaborate between-pitch routines he has maintained since he was a minor leaguer. Soto used to say it was a personal thing, what has become known as the “Soto shuffle.” Most often it looks like this: He squats in his stance and sweeps his feet through the batter’s box in what looks like a solo, sidewinding salsa. He stirs up dirt and — sometimes — trouble with the pitcher, a byproduct of something bigger happening in baseball. But he always has insisted he needs the routine for practical purposes because it syncs up his timing. He can’t help it. It’s a tic.

But then, not long ago in Los Angeles, Soto revealed an ulterior motive. He wanted to unnerve pitchers.

“I like to get in the minds of the pitchers,” Soto said. “Because sometimes they get scared.”

It worked in the minors, so he continued. The intention showed Friday night as the Nationals’ first National League Championship Series game turned into a junk-holstering contest on national television. Fellow major league players, watching from the couches like everyone else, took notice. “Mikolas did it back to Soto. Who saw it?” Andrew McCutchen tweeted.

Soto had shuffled up the shuffle. He sometimes has tweaked the post-take routine throughout the season — stepping forward to hack a huge practice cut, wiggling his upper body and grabbing his cup — but now he put it all together again. He pawed at the dirt, shimmied his shoulders, grinned and licked his lips at Mikolas after the veteran right-hander missed with a curveball. He had done something similar to Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader before delivering the decisive hit in the eighth inning of Washington’s wild-card win.

[Howie Kendrick keeps the party going, and the Nats are dancing into the NLCS]

The shuffle figured to sharpen into focus in the NLCS because it fundamentally conflicts with a brand of baseball traditionalism embodied by the Cardinals. St. Louis has some veteran players, such as catcher Yadier Molina, starter Adam Wainwright and reliever Carlos Martinez, who hold hallow baseball’s “unwritten rules.” The crowd does, too — Soto was heavily booed when he walked back to the plate after a botched bunt attempt in the fourth inning. The most notable of those invisible commandments is “don’t admire a home run,” and Soto’s shuffle seems to violate the “Don’t show anyone up” rule. The Cardinals already have established themselves as this postseason’s anti-showboat task force.

The "best baseball fans in the world" in St. Louis (ask 'em) do not cheer at all as Anibal Sanchez bats in 8th. But a leather lung bellows, "Hey, Sanchez, you got a xx-xxxxer going." Nothing wrong with that. But give the guy a golf-clap hand if you're so classy. — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) October 12, 2019

Tensions escalated between Martinez and Ronald Acuña Jr., the Atlanta Braves’ young star, after Acuña was slow around the bases following a home run off the closer in Game 1 of the teams’ NLDS. Acuña had been criticized before for similar perceived violations of the unwritten rules. Pittsburgh Pirates announcer and former pitcher Steve Blass notably intimated pitchers might have thrown at Acuña “back in the day” for “all the jewelry and all the stuff.” Martinez finished Game 1 by screaming at the Braves’ dugout, and he told reporters of Acuña: “I wanted him to respect the game and respect me as a veteran player.” Martinez later added he was emotional following the recent death of someone close to him in the Dominican Republic.

The friction never subsided — Martinez tossed up-and-in twice when he faced Acuña in Game 3 — and the situation hinted toward clashes around the league between styles of play. Soto understood these customs and the Cardinals’ position because in the two series between the teams this season, Molina has chirped at Soto for spending too much time out of the box between pitches. But Soto sees an advantage in landscaping the box, so he refused to give it up. Teammates recommended he dial it back, so he decided to pick his spots.

“That’s what I’m trying right now,” Soto said Wednesday. “Everybody wants to get the job done [in big moments], and if you get a little bit of that [intimidation] and get a little bit comfortable with that [shuffle] … you get one step in front.”

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez anticipated this approach might not go over well. When asked before Game 1 what he thought about it as an old-school player, he started, “I thought, you know . . . it’s a little, you know . . .” He stopped.

“But then, after talking to him and watching him, it’s a routine that he uses to get to the next pitch,” Martinez continued. “I mean, when you talk to him he really feels like that’s his batter’s box, he owns that batter’s box. And when he does that, it’s basically just saying, ‘Hey, I’m going to get back in here and I’m going to get ready to hit the next pitch.’ ”

What was a big deal Friday night sometimes isn’t because of the personalities involved as players police themselves. Last season, in the second half, Soto shuffled against Aníbal Sánchez, a Braves starter who signed with the Nationals last offseason and started opposite Mikolas in Game 1. The move surprised the veteran right-hander. He had never seen anything like it.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on here?’ ” Sánchez said. “I thought this guy was going to fight with me. It was kind of funny to me at that point.”

Sánchez, as relaxed as they come, started laughing. He couldn’t stop and eventually Soto joined in. Soto never got a hit off Sánchez in six tries, so he stopped shuffling. He noticed later that, whenever Sánchez saw him on a non-start day, he jokingly shuffled back at the rookie.

Mikolas — and the rest of the Cardinals in the dugout — didn’t take it for a laugh. The scrutiny on Soto intensified. He heard louder boos than any other National when he walked to the plate later in the game, and he never let up. In the ninth, after a wild pitch, Soto jogged toward second and tip-toed the last few steps. He put his right foot on the base, swung his head right, then left, then right again, looking at the infielders. It was as if he wanted to remind them he was here to stay.

