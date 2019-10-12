AD

The Nationals understand the stakes and know what it would mean to return home with that kind of lead. But to get there, they must go through Adam Wainwright, the diminished but dangerous Cardinals starter who was once a perennial Cy Young Award contender. The right-hander relies on his big, 12-to-6 curveball more than 36 percent of the time, and he complements it with a sinker (24.7), a cutter (22.4) and four-seam fastball (14). He’ll throw a change-up every once in a while. Wainwright joked it’s “like Christmas” to compete with Scherzer.

“We have similar games,” Wainwright said. “We’re both attacking with high-velocity fastballs at the top of the zone and nasty sliders and change ups.”

He added: “I would love to have reinvented myself into Max Scherzer, that would have been amazing. It just didn’t work that way.”

The Nationals hope the “aw shucks” nature of Wainwright ends up with his statements realized, with Wainwright the inferior starter on Saturday afternoon. The Cardinals need the opposite.

