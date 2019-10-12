Reed was one of the league’s most-dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the first two years of former coach Jay Gruden’s regime, capped with 87 receptions and 11 touchdowns in the 2015 season, but he has been slowed by injuries in the last three years.

Finally healthy after dealing with foot issues last season, Reed spent the offseason with several top trainers and reported to training camp in what he said was his best physical condition in years. But he took a helmet-to-helmet hit while making his first preseason catch, against the Atlanta Falcons, and was placed in the league’s concussion protocol after the game.

Replacing Reed on the roster is defensive back Jeremy Reaves, who was on the practice squad. Vernon Davis, the Redskins’ other top tight end, is also dealing with a concussion, and will miss his second straight game Sunday.

