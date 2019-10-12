Pro Football Talk also reports the $55,000 salary is a combination of “the base salary, a bonus for being active on game days and a bonus for being on the winning team.”

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported Friday that guaranteed pay on a standard contract will be $1,040 a week, which equates to $54,080 per year. He also said maximum weekly salaries will be $4,947, which totals $257,244.

Players in the short-lived Alliance of American Football signed three-year, nonguaranteed contracts worth $250,000. Players were slated to make $70,000 their first season, $80,000 in their second and $100,000 in their third.

NFL players with less than one year of experience earn a minimum salary of $495,000. That total will increase to $510,000 in 2020.

Top quarterbacks in the XFL will make more than the current NFL minimum, according to Yahoo Sports.

The XFL will hold its first draft Tuesday and Wednesday. The list of players in the draft pool was revealed this week. The draft will consist of five phases: skill players, offensive line, defensive front seven, defensive backs and an open draft (any remaining player from any group). Each of the league’s eight teams will assemble 71-man rosters prior to training camp. Each team will be assigned a QB before the draft. The DC Defenders have the first pick of the skill player draft phase.

The league will hold a supplemental draft in late November, according to ESPN. XFL COO and President Jeffrey Pollack expects the league to unveil the team’s uniforms and schedule over the next two months.

The XFL begins play the weekend of Feb. 8 and 9. Games will be televised on ABC, FOX, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ESPN and ESPN2. The XFL Championship will take place Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

