

The Wizards swarmed the Knicks on defense during their 115-99 preseason win on Friday. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — During the Washington Wizards’ 115-99 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night, the team played its best stretch of defense of the preseason. As Washington scored 20 consecutive points, a nearly six-minute interval that began in the first quarter and lasted well into the second, the unit forced New York into a series of low-percentage pullup or step-back jumpers. The Wizards also gave up only two attempts near the rim and, mostly, shut down the Knicks to just one shot per possession.

Though the final score ultimately will not matter, the display of defense lived up to the personality the team wants to embrace this season.

“Just playing hard,” said Wizards guard Jordan McRae, a central piece during the 20-0 run as he connected on all six of his shots. “We’re kind of small, so everybody’s running out, helping each other, running around. Coach said at one point, it looked like we had six guys out there. So that’s how we want to look."

[At Wizards camp, a lot of talk about a ‘new mind-set’ and changing team’s direction]

Whether they’re giving the illusion of playing with a man advantage or just compensating for their youth and size by playing harder than the opponent, the Wizards are learning the style of new defensive coordinator Michael Longabardi. As one of the four assistant coaches added to the Wizards’ staff, Longabardi will have one of the toughest jobs: transforming one of the most underachieving defenses in the NBA.

“We want to take away every layup we can, so no layups. And no rhythm threes, especially from the strongside corner. And then we want to defend without fouling and the most important thing, we want to finish the possession with a rebound,” Longabardi said during training camp, ticking off the major themes the Wizards want to implement in 2019-20. “If we can make that our staple, we have an opportunity to be in games and potentially win games and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Longabardi, a two-time NBA champion as an assistant coach, orchestrated the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense that surrendered only 98.3 points per game (fourth lowest in the league). The Cavaliers, who defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, also ranked in the top 10 with a 103.9 defensive rating, which indicates points allowed per 100 possessions. That statistic was created by Dean Oliver, a pioneer in the analytics movement as well as a new assistant coach on the Wizards’ staff.

“He’s a winner. Everywhere he’s been, he’s won,” Coach Scott Brooks said, explaining why he hired Longabardi. “At that time he seemed to be a perfect fit, now I know he is the perfect fit. He’s good with us. He’s definitely going to be a big part of our defense going forward but everybody’s chipping in.”

Besides two championship rings — the other earned with the 2007-08 Boston Celtics — Longabardi has a stain on his résumé, one he doesn’t hide from.

“We had the worst defense,” Longabardi said bluntly, in reviewing the 2018-19 Cavaliers, his final year in Cleveland.

Last season, the Cavaliers ranked last in opponent field goal percentage (. 495) and three-point percentage (. 380) as well as the league’s worst defensive rating at 116.7. According to the statistical website Basketball-Reference.com, the Cavs’ rating was the worst in the NBA dating back to the 1973-74 season.

The reason behind this historically bad defense is simple, and also helps explain why the Wizards played so poorly a year ago. Injuries piled on Cleveland; the team lost its bedrock star, Kevin Love, and as time went on, more veterans left the lineup and the team finished with too many young and inexperienced players to remember.

When examining Washington’s defensive weaknesses from last season, Longabardi can see similarities.

“Injuries and continuity and change in lineup, those things are real and they can affect a team. So when you lose a guy like John Wall, who’s out for an extended period of time, who is a two-way type player, that’s going to be a big hit,” Longabardi. “Just witnessing that in Cleveland. Not having Kevin Love, having 35 different starting lineups, 29 guys on your roster. There’s no continuity, which I think makes it difficult.”

Longabardi can be forgiven for losing track of the conveyor belt of players — the Cavaliers actually had a league-high 32 different starting lineups and 27 players on roster. Now in Washington, Longabardi has to adapt to more evolving units.

Due to injuries to five players, the Wizards’ Oct. 23 opening night starting lineup could change in a matter of games. Also, the Wizards have eight players 24 years old or younger on roster and inexperience could impact the team’s defensive acuity.

Even so, the Wizards don’t want to wield youth as an excuse — “The league waits for no one,” Longabardi said — and instead, set small, short-term goals over the course of the season.

“This week, let’s make sure we become the best in limiting fast-break points,” Longabardi said, sharing an example of one possible goal. “Let’s make sure our defensive rebounding percentage is above average versus the opponents coming up. Some goals will be realistic and some won’t, so let’s just try to keep it as realistic as possible.”

Friday night’s performance in New York was a first step in establishing a defensive personality. Washington started the game in a zone, held the Knicks to 29.4 percent from three and kept them under 100 points.

“We’re going to try to do it collectively as a team,” Longabardi said. “We’re trying to emphasis it as much as we can.”

