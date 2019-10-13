

Baker Mayfield and the Browns had a stellar first quarter. (David Richard / Associated Press)

The Cleveland Browns may have been the NFL’s preseason darlings after Baker Mayfield showed so much promise in his first season, but they are headed into their bye with a record that is uncomfortably close to last year’s, and had Mayfield admitting, “We’re sick of losing.”

This year’s Browns are 2-4 after a tough game in which they had four turnovers and a blocked punt in a 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Mayfield’s passes were intercepted three times — twice off the hands of his receivers. Although he did target wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 11 times for over 100 yards, their connection isn’t seamless and, to top it off, General Manager John Dorsey was put in the position of having to deny rumors that Beckham might be traded before the Oct. 29 trade deadline.

This was supposed to be a season in which the team continued to progress. Instead, it heads into the bye with another loss on the heels of Monday’s blowout loss against San Francisco.

“The effort was always there, trying to overcome every obstacle whether it be the turnovers, the self-inflicted mistakes that we had, the defense,” Mayfield told reporters. “We almost had a complementary football game and we overcame a lot of mistakes.

“We never quit and there’s a lot of stuff on this tape that we’ll learn from. That’s the hard part. It’s a loss. We’re sick of losing.”

On Sunday, Mayfield took a hit to his left hip and left the field for X-rays. Although he didn’t miss a snap, he didn’t look terribly comfortable afterward. Add to that his perceived regression this season. Through six games, he has passed for five touchdowns with 11 interceptions, the most by a Browns quarterback through six games since Paul McDonald had 12 in 1984, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot broke it down last week. “Defenses have dug into the film and are pressuring Mayfield more, and also trying to force him to go to his right at times. He’s under more duress, and his throws have been off, as evidenced by his 55.9 completion percentage, which is 33rd in the NFL. He also hasn’t had his favorite go-to guy this season in Rashard Higgins, which has hurt him considerably. He’s hanging onto the ball too long, and has been unwilling at times to try to squeeze the ball into Odell Beckham Jr., because he often has a safety over the top.”

[Steelers try to keep the season from unraveling any further against the Chargers]

Cabot predicted that Freddie Kitchens, in his first season after the firing of Hue Jackson, would tailor the offense more to Mayfield. That happened at times Sunday — and Mayfield passed for 249 yards — but the Browns looked a lot like those old bumbling Browns teams at key stretches. They scored touchdowns on their first three possessions, living up to the hype for a quarter.

Then there was the blocked punt, two interceptions and a lost fumble. They regained the lead, but lost it. They got the ball with a chance to win as the clock was winding down — only to have another interception.

It didn’t help that in the zany fourth quarter, when the Browns drove to the 1-yard line and Jarvis Landry fumbled, Kitchens challenged whether the ball had broken the plane when Landry extended his arms, and lost. Seattle ended up taking over on downs at the 2. Late in the game, Kitchens didn’t have a challenge available to him to contest a questionable catch by Seattle’s DK Metcalf.

“You can’t move the ball if you keep turning it over,” Kitchens told reporters. “We scored 28 points and had four turnovers.”

Mayfield wasn’t thrilled with the officiating, either.

“The refs are never an excuse, but I’ll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there,” he told reporters. “Kinda ticks me off.”

So now a team that was 2-3-1 on Oct. 14, 2018, takes a similar record (2-4) — and an 0-3 mark at home — into the bye week, tasked with maximizing the talent on its roster. And when it returns, it faces the prospect of traveling to New England to play the Patriots on Oct. 27.

